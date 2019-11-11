Veterans, community members, students, and staff gathered at Breckenridge High School on Monday, Nov. 11, to give thanks and honor all veterans who have served their country.
Superintendent Diane Cordes greeted those present with a story from a World War II veteran to remind those of the importance of veterans.
“I wasn’t serving my country to get a medal, I was serving my country because I loved it and I loved the people around me, I loved my family, and I wanted to make sure that we could always live in the freedom of the United States of America,” Cordes read.
The U.S. colors were presented by the I-I Staff, Det. Support Company based in Wahpeton. The Wilkin County Honor Guard posted the U.S. colors and presented the Armed Forces flags. The high school band, directed by Emily Christensen, performed “Armed Forces Salute — The Pride of America!” and “Star Bangled Banner” as veterans posted the Armed Forces flags.
McKenzie Christensen, mistress of ceremonies, welcomed Valley Christian Church Pastor Dean Bjorlin for an invocation speech.
“Would you bow with me – Our father in heaven, we come together today to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country and those who have given their lives for the freedoms we experience. They were sent out to many different parts of the world over many decades for the sake of freedom. They and their families have paid a price for our freedom,” Bjorlin said.
Stephanie Beyer, food service director at the Breckenridge schools, welcomed Col. J. Danny Frisby-Griffin, U.S. Air Force (ret.), as the school’s guest speaker. Beyer and Frisby-Griffin grew up together as their families were very close. Beyer looked up to him as a student, athlete and friend.
“I am truly humbled to be standing in front of you, talking about service,” Frisby-Griffin said. “Today is all about service.”
Frisby-Griffin explained the history of Veterans Day to those present. This day serves as the anniversary of the ending of the Great War, World War I, on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. The first Veterans Day was observed on Nov. 11, 1921, at Arlington National Cemetery and was marked by the burial of an unknown soldier who died during World War I.
“Even over a hundred years later we gather and reflect on those who have fought to preserve the freedoms every American enjoys. There are thousands of men and women in our military,” Frisby-Griffin said. “Taking up arms against the enemies of our way of life. Like generations before, generations of patriots, they shoulder the burden of many, they serve because its necessary for the greater good. Not because they have to. Now more than ever, it’s important we take the time and thank the men and women who selflessly sacrificed to serve our armed forces.”
Dennis Sumption, social studies teacher at Breckenridge High School, recognized three of his students, Carson Hought, Emmaree Lauritsen and Christensen for their Vietnam projects. Students were assigned the task to reach out to Vietnam veterans and those affected by the war. They shared what the students learned about the Vietnam War and stories from the veterans’ experiences in war.
“This was the most rewarding and eye-opening project I have completed. Aside from increasing my knowledge of a crucial event in American history, I was able to learn about my grandpa’s experience in war and gain a true appreciation for his dedication to our country,” Lauritsen said. “Thank you, veterans, who made it home, soldiers who are still fighting and those who gave their lives fighting for us.”
Blaire Larson and other members of the Red River Quilters, formed under the Quilts of Valor Foundation, wrapped four veterans who have been “touched by war.” Stanley Piechowski served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; Maurice Bladow served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War; Celine Brudvik served in the U.S. Army Reserves during Desert Storm; and Frisby-Griffin served in the U.S. Air Force.
The event concluded with the Breckenridge High School Choirs’ “God Bless the USA,” retiring of the flag and the bands’ postlude, “Stars & Stripes Forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.