Breckenridge house fire displaces family

Shortly after midnight, Monday, Dec. 5, the Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 229 N. 12th St. While no one was injured in the fire, there were expensive damages to the kitchen and bedrooms, according to Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 4:30 a.m., spending the first four hours extinguishing the fire and the rest of the time cleaning the scene.
“We had to attack the fire from the roof and the interior,” Slettedahl explained. “We cut holes in the roof to ventilate and extinguish the flames.”
Due to the amount of damage, the family has been displaced from their home.
“I don’t believe they (the family) will be back in their home before the holidays,” Slettedahl said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Slettedahl.
Other responding agencies include the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department and Ambulance Services, Inc.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.