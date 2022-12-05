Breckenridge house fire displaces family
Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 229 N. 12th St. around 12 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Shortly after midnight, Monday, Dec. 5, the Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a house fire at 229 N. 12th St. While no one was injured in the fire, there were expensive damages to the kitchen and bedrooms, according to Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 4:30 a.m., spending the first four hours extinguishing the fire and the rest of the time cleaning the scene.



