Breckenridge Housing Rehabilitation Project updates homes

The City of Breckenridge received $425,120 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Development Economic (DEED) in fall 2017 to repair approximately 20 homes. This grant funding has been fully committed to ongoing projects.
This funding is to repair homes of 20 low and moderate-income households.
Up to approximately $22,000 is available for the repair of each home for eligible residents. The funding is a deferred loan that does not need to be paid back unless the resident sells or moves out of the home within 10 years.
“The grant is nearly spent out, and we are not taking any new applications. All grant funding is committed,” said Kathy Sletto, a consultant on the Small Cities Housing Grant.
The current status of applications as of Oct. 15, 2019:
• 17 homes are complete in rehabilitation
• one job has been awarded to a contractor and is in the process of rehabilitation home
• one home inspected and bid specifications are being written
• two homes are on the waiting list
• 18 households were over-income, ineligible or have withdrawn their applications
To have qualified for the rehabilitation housing grant, Breckenridge residents must be living in the targeted area, own their home, either free of debt or through a mortgage and have an annual gross income following DEED specifications.
Improvements that have been made under this program make a home more structurally sound, safe, energy-efficient, and accessible.
Repairs may include defective plumbing, electrical or heating, cracked or damaged foundations, deteriorating exterior, hazardous lead paint removal, and accessibility improvements.
This housing rehabilitation project through the Small Cities Development Program is designated to benefit Breckenridge residents and allow for a brighter community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.