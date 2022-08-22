Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the Wednesday, Aug. 10 Breckenridge Port Authority meeting the members talked about financial topics happening around the city. The group approved a $2,000 donation to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce for Headwaters Day, increased rents in the industrial mall and heard multiple presentations on economic development projects in the city.

After realizing the rent for buildings in the industrial mall haven’t changed since 2010, City Administrator Lori Conway did research on the market rates for similar places. According to the meeting minutes, bringing rents up to the market rate would be too drastic.



Tags

Load comments