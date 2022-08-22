In the Wednesday, Aug. 10 Breckenridge Port Authority meeting the members talked about financial topics happening around the city. The group approved a $2,000 donation to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce for Headwaters Day, increased rents in the industrial mall and heard multiple presentations on economic development projects in the city.
After realizing the rent for buildings in the industrial mall haven’t changed since 2010, City Administrator Lori Conway did research on the market rates for similar places. According to the meeting minutes, bringing rents up to the market rate would be too drastic.
The board unanimously approved different rate increases to separate buildings based on area. Buildings C1, C3 and C4 will increase by $3.50 per square foot, C2 will increase by $3 per square foot and A3, A4 and A5 will increase by $2 per square foot. The board will then review rates on an annual basis.
The first presentation the group heard was from Kim Melton and Jason Ehlert about the Three Rivers Arena they’ve been working on. The pair explained the project would be a year-round horse arena with weekly events occurring. It would also have space to board horses and train dogs.
The issue Melton said they’re running into now is finding the right space to put the arena. The land they’ve acquired isn’t quite enough, so they’re looking for the right place. No action was taken.
Later, Justin Neppl and Corey Kaste from Southern Valley Economic Development Authority gave an update on their building renovation project, North Port and a forum they hosted regarding hemp farming.
Conway presented the board with a preliminary budget for next year with the advertising budget growing by $30,000. They would also be adding a one-time payment of $25,000 to get a good advertising campaign started, according to the meeting minutes. The preliminary budget was unanimously approved.
The next port authority meeting is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
The agenda indicates the board will discuss lot purchases and lot sales, economic development and July finances.
