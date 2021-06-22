Over a dozen children gathered to learn about caterpillars and their more beautiful final form on a sunny Wednesday afternoon outside Breckenridge Public Library. North Dakota State University Master Gardener Diana Freese showed the children pictures from 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' while explaining a caterpillar's real growth and transformation process. The youth crafted their own grass caterpillars by stuffing sectioned-off nylon socks full of potting soil and grass seeds. Within four to five days, grass will sprout from the sock, giving the appearance of hair. 

