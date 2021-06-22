Over a dozen children gathered to learn about caterpillars and their more beautiful final form on a sunny Wednesday afternoon outside Breckenridge Public Library. North Dakota State University Master Gardener Diana Freese showed the children pictures from 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' while explaining a caterpillar's real growth and transformation process. The youth crafted their own grass caterpillars by stuffing sectioned-off nylon socks full of potting soil and grass seeds. Within four to five days, grass will sprout from the sock, giving the appearance of hair.
Breckenridge is buggin' out
Audra Anderson
