Breckenridge issues plan for in-person learning

Breckenridge Public Schools released its Back to School Guide for the 2020-21 school year early this week. The guidance comes two weeks after Minnesota announced school districts are allowed to make local, data-driven decisions.
The Breckenridge administration and staff prepared a detailed plan including the three scenarios for the school year; full-time in-person learning, full-time distance learning and a hybrid model combining both in-person and distance learning.
“Each of these scenarios is built around the central goal of providing high-quality instruction in a safe and healthy environment for staff and students. Consistency in instruction, support for students and families, and equity for all learners are key threads woven through each learning model,” Superintendent Diane Cordes stated in the plan.
The school board and Wilkin County public health approved of Cordes’ recommendation to allow Breckenridge schools to open with in-person learning last week.
Under all three scenarios that Minnesota officials required schools to build, Breckenridge provided two options for parents to choose from under each scenario. All options include a Google Chromebook for grades first through 12th, which the school will provide.
This is a three-step process. First, the state will recommend the scenario, the school district will provide options and parents make the choice.
The first scenario is the traditional in-person instruction. Under that is scenario is option one which is face-to-face instructions for all grade levels. Option two is a distance learning model called Breckenridge K-12 Virtual Learning Academy.
Scenario two is the hybrid model which is a mixture of in-person instruction and distance learning. Option one is a blended schedule for face-to-face instruction for pre-kindergarten through ninth grade.
Scenario three is distance learning where instruction will be teacher-led. Option one under the third scenario is distance learning for all grade levels and those already participating in the school’s virtual academy will remain to do so for option two.
The Breckenridge K-12 Virtual Learning Academy is for families not comfortable with in-person or hybrid learning and will be different from the traditional distance learning model.
For the virtual academy, students will use a third-party online curriculum and a Breckenridge teacher will monitor each course. Students will complete coursework at their own pace and families can manage and control their own schedules.
Whereas the traditional distance learning model which will only be used in scenario three will have online learning of continuing curriculum from assigned courses. Students will work on assigned homework from the teacher and will follow the school’s daily schedule.
Both elementary and secondary schools are requiring face coverings by everyone in Breckenridge school buildings and buses. Although they may be removed at mealtimes or while outdoors when social distancing is being practiced. Additionally, both schools are requiring temperatures and screening checks.
Schools may need to move between the three scenarios based on COVID-19 cases within the community or individual schools. Throughout each of the scenarios, students will have learning activities available each day.
