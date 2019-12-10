Breckenridge K-2 students hold winter concert

Breckenridge Elementary School held its kindergarten through second grade Christmas concert on Monday, Dec. 9. Students performed the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” for parents, relatives, friends and community members.
Race Hoglund, elementary music teacher, directed the students in song and dance.
“Now, Dasher!” Tracy Bommersbach, kindergarten teacher, narrated. “Now, Dancer! now, Prancer and Vixen! On, Comet! On, Cupid! on, Donner and Blitzen! To the top of the porch! to the top of the wall! Now dash away! Dash away! Dash away all!”
With a “prancing and pawing” of hoofs on the roof, the students broke into the song of “Reindeer on the Roof.” The students sang, shouted and danced along to the song.
“Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound,” Bommersbach said. “His eyes, how they twinkle! His dimples, how merry! His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry. He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf.”
The students then swayed and sung to “When I Look at Santa.” They held up their hands in the shape of glasses, peering into the crowd as to look for Santa.
“He sprang to his sleigh, to his team gave a whistle and away they all flew like the down of a thistle,” Bommersbach said.
The students then performed “To All Goodnight,” wished the crowd a Merry Christmas and bowed to their performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.