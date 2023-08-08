As Breckenridge, Minnesota, enters the busy month of August, the city prepares for hosting the Wilkin County Fair. Headwaters Day is coming quickly around the corner in September. The Breckenridge City Council met at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, to discuss a few important topics.
Comprehensive Street Condition Survey
Tim Schoonhaven, a civil engineer from Widseth, Smith & Nolting, presented a comprehensive street condition survey to the council. He introduced a GIS-based management system that used electronic maps overlaid with the condition of each road as determined from the survey.
Schoonhaven then informed the council on how each condition was classified and the fixes needed for each condition. He also arranged the information into pie charts that showed the percentage of roads, measured in miles, that were classified with each condition.
The numbers also helped to estimate the cost to repair each slice of road by its condition.
Schoonhaven also introduced a capital improvement program to develop a five-year plan based on recommended improvements. A few bond amounts based on the existing budget were pitched to the council.
If the city wishes to move forward with the survey, the next step would likely be to meet with the bond council.
Emergency ordinance temporarily prohibits smoking
As the Wilkin County Fair approaches, the council approved Emergency Ordinance No. 525 to temporarily prohibit smoking within Welles Park during the fair. It will be held from Aug. 17-20.
The preamble states that the city is currently drafting an ordinance to forbid smoking marijuana in public places, including parks.
Since the city is not able to enact that ordinance before the fair, they are enacting a temporary ordinance that says “smoking and/or vaping of marijuana or tobacco is prohibited within Welles Park.”
The emergency ordinance will go into effect at 2 a.m. on Aug. 17. Anyone found in violation of the requirements and restrictions of the ordinance shall be guilty of a petty misdemeanor in accordance with City of Breckenridge Ordinance §1-1.
Resolution approved to hire full-time police officer
The Breckenridge Police Department has had an open full-time position. Officer Josh Ebert has been working for the department part-time since 2015. He has applied for the full-time position.
The Personnel Committee recommended Josh Ebert be hired for the position. The resolution was approved, and the hiring of Ebert was made official.