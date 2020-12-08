Breckenridge levy to decrease by 0.25 percent for 2021

The Breckenridge City Council held their annual Truth in Taxation meeting Monday, Dec. 7. Covering changes to the city budget and levy from previous years, the meeting also included information about how taxpayers' money is spent at the city level.
The final preliminary budget shows a 0.25 percent decrease in the tax levy from 2020. The city tax levy decreased most recently in 2018, 2020 and now for 2021.
City Administrator Renae Smith said she doesn't expect the lower levy amounts to negatively affect future levies because she included additional debt service in the projections for the next several years.
“If we were to take on new debt, those debt payments are already factored in for future years,” Smith said.
Services funded by the city tax levy include the library, debt service, port authority and general fund. Each year, the general fund receives the most funds from the tax levy, followed by the debt service, the library, and finally, the port authority.
The general fund pays for public safety, like the police and fire department, criminal prosecution and emergency planning and sirens. It also pays for public works — which can deal with anything from snow removal to street lighting — as well as general government and culture and recreation.
The debt service funds bonds, Smith said. Currently, the city is paying off the north side fire hall refurbish, the Heritage South Addition, the Gewalt Park addition, the new city hall and the south side fire hall.
Funds the library receives go toward free access to books, newspapers, internet, printing and eBooks and eAudiobooks.
The Port Authority, Breckenridge’s economic development sector, assists incoming businesses or changing businesses, like Bruder’s Butcher and Drifter Chic, offers financial programs for businesses, like a loan and tax credit, and oversees housing development for the city.
The city’s total revenue for 2020 was $3,126,192 and its expenditures for 2020 were $3,124,409. In 2021, the proposed revenue is $3,191,080 and the proposed expenditures are $3,189,682.
The biggest portion of expenditures come from wages and employee benefits, accounting for 55 percent of the total.
Council members unanimously adopted the 2021 final budget and levy Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.