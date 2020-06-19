Breckenridge library providing curbside pickup

You can still check out books and materials at the Breckenridge Public Library, just in a new way.
The Minnesota city’s library, 205 Seventh Street N., is currently not open to the public. The library is instead offering curbside pickup along with many other online resources.
“During this COVID(-19) period we have had to learn to be pretty creative and adapt to the situation,” Librarian Erin Gunderson said. “We are trying to maintain public use of tax dollars. We are still providing services and definitely trying to adapt and serve our communities in the best way.”
The community can now request materials through the library’s online catalog to be picked up outside of the library. Gunderson and associate Samantha Albers place books and other materials on a table outside and once they are 6 feet away, they give the thumbs up.
Once materials are returned to the library’s dropbox, they sit there in quarantine for a few days before being sanitized.
Although the library can no longer provide the same in-person services they could before the pandemic and Minnesota restrictions were in place, Gunderson and Albers have developed new ways to involve the community with library services.
“We are pretty excited. We have some new stuff going on. Our summer library experience was launched. It’s called ‘Explore,’” Gunderson said.
The youth component of the experience has them log in to the library’s website where they can track their reading and earn prizes.
“Thanks to a sponsorship from 702 Communications, each youth that participates gets a free book, which is pretty cool,” she said. “Adults and teens will have another option. They get to play detective and collect clues every week then solve the mystery of the missing artifact and get a chance to win prizes that way.”
The library launched a new streaming service, Hoopla, where audiobooks, ebooks, comics, movies, and T.V. shows are provided for download. The streaming service is in addition to its digital library collection.
“The nice thing about Hoopla is that there is no wait period. It’s a different kind of service so it’s like instant gratification,” Gunderson said.
Online learning activities, virtual story time, S.T.E.M. learning videos art tutorials and other virtual engagement activities are being provided on their website.
“I have one (story time video) that just launched this week where we are celebrating bedtime stories,” Gunderson said. “There are some really fun and new ones in there.”
Author Terry L. Shoptaugh of “Sons of the Wild Jackass” will be at the library’s next Legacy Performance, scheduled for Friday, July 24 and to be held through Facebook Live on their page. Shoptaugh will be reading and answering questions about the book.
For more information or to arrange curbside service, call 218-643-2113 or email the Breckenridge Public Library at breckenridge@larl.org.
