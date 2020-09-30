A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man with four felony convictions was arrested and charged again for allegedly failing to fulfill a predatory offender registration requirement, according to the criminal complaint.
John Miller, 58, was charged with knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill a registration requirement, a felony, on Sept. 3, 2020, according to the complaint. Miller was previously convicted of the same felony on Sept. 19, 2012, and Jan. 1, 2018, according to court documents. Miller was also convicted of felony theft on Dec. 22, 2009, court documents stated.
Miller was originally convicted of second degree felony criminal sexual conduct, fear of great bodily harm on June, 20, 2003, in Elk River, Minnesota. He was given a 33-month sentence and put on probation for 25 years, Daily News previously reported.
Miller’s conviction also required him to register as a lifetime predatory offender under Chapter 243, the complaint stated. Part of the registration requirement included registering all changes to his primary address and completing and returning an annual verification of address letter, the complaint stated.
On Sept. 2, 2020, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension notified Breckenridge Police Department that Miller’s registration status had been changed to “non-compliant” since he did not return the verification of address letter, the complaint stated.
Breckenridge Police Department Chief Kris Karlgaard contacted Breckenridge Public Utilities and discovered Miller had not paid his bill since July 27, 2020, and that it was high and overdue, the complaint stated. Next, Karlgaard unsuccessfully tried to reach Miller by phone. Karlgaard received word that Miller may have moved.
On Sept. 3, 2020, Breckenridge police went to Miller’s registered address on the 200 block of Second Street North in Breckenridge, but saw his camper was no longer on the property, the complaint stated. On Sept. 14, 2020, Karlgaard went back to the same address to try to find Miller, but noticed the apartment seemed vacant, according to the complaint.
Karlgaard then tried the address Miller may have moved to on the 800 block of 16th Avenue North in Wahpeton and the owner of the apartment building confirmed Miller lived in the building.
Miller was arrested on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 and had his first court appearance on the same day, according to court documents. Miller’s initial appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13, 2020, the document stated.
The maximum sentence for felony knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirement is committed to custody of the commissioner or corrections for no less than two years and no more than five years, the complaint stated.
