Breckenridge man arrested on 4 felony charges

Keilen Beauchamp

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man has been arrested on four felony charges, including three terroristic threats and one reckless discharge of a firearm. The defendant was seen in Wilkin County District Court Monday, Feb. 6, for his first appearance.

Keilen Beauchamp, 19, was placed under arrest by the Breckenridge Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3, according to court documents. He allegedly threatened he would kill certain family members and himself, according to the criminal complaint.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 