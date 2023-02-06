Breckenridge man arrested on 4 felony charges

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man has been arrested on four felony charges, including three terroristic threats and one reckless discharge of a firearm. The defendant was seen in Wilkin County District Court Monday, Feb. 6, for his first appearance.
Keilen Beauchamp, 19, was placed under arrest by the Breckenridge Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3, according to court documents. He allegedly threatened he would kill certain family members and himself, according to the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 1, the Breckenridge Police Department received a call, where the complainant alleged Beauchamp had threatened to kill himself and “take out” certain members of his family, the criminal complaint stated. Later that day, Detective Sgt. Jackson Kriel went to Beauchamp’s residence, where the defendant insisted he was not suicidal and confessed to owning a .22 caliber rifle.
On Feb. 2, Kriel spoke with another individual who had reported seeing Beauchamp placing the barrel of the rifle into his mouth and showing an empty round of ammunition after allegedly firing it, according to the criminal complaint. Beauchamp also allegedly threatened to shoot someone if they got any closer to him.
Beauchamp currently resides in Wilkin County Jail and is being held on conditional bail of $50,000 and unconditional bail of $100,000. A defense attorney has not been indicated on court documents, but the prosecution will be handled by Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud.
The maximum sentence for felony terroristic threats is five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines.
The maximum sentence for felony dangerous weapon charges is two years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.
Beauchamp is scheduled to be seen for an Initial Appearance-Rule 8 on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.