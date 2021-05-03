Breckenridge man charged after leading police on foot chase

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man is facing five charges after he allegedly led police on a foot chase and discarded a baggie of narcotics.
Ricardo Grado, Jr., 44, was charged with two third-degree felony drug possessions, felony terroristic threats, a gross misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process and a misdemeanor for fleeing a peace officer, according to court documents.
On the evening of April 18, Breckenridge Police Officer Blake Olson applied for a search warrant for Grado, a second individual, a white Toyota Corolla connected to them and a residence on the 700 block of Fourth Street South in Breckenridge.
After Olson was granted the warrant, he and Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard initiated a traffic stop on the Corolla, which was driven by the second individual. Grado sat in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and as they began slowing down, Olson saw the passenger door starting to open. When the vehicle had come to a complete stop, Grado took off running westbound near Fifth Street North, according to the criminal complaint
Olson chased Grado, announcing he was a police officer and called for Grado to stop. He also announced Grado was under arrest several times, but Grado continued running north until he reached a staircase and was blocked by a deputy, the complaint stated.
Grado reached into his pocket and threw a plastic baggie filled with a white substance into the air. He then began running toward Olson, who called for him to stop.
Grado pulled out a pocket knife from his pocket, at which point Olson Tased him. Olson’s first attempt did not make contact with Grado, so he deployed his Taser again, and Grado fell to the ground. He was handcuffed and an ambulance was called for him, the complaint stated.
Olson examined the baggie Grado had thrown and saw it contained 50 pills labeled M367, or acetaminophen/hydrocodone. Hydrocodone is a Schedule II controlled substance and is illegal for members of the public to possess without a prescription, according to the complaint.
Grado had his first appearance in court Tuesday, April 20. His initial appearance - rule 8 was Monday, May 3. His next appearance is not yet scheduled.
The maximum penalty for third-degree felony drugs - possessing 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin is not more than 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for third-degree felony drugs - possessing 50 or more doses of a narcotic mixture is not more than 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony terroristic threats is not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process - interfere with a peace officer has a maximum penalty of not more than one year, or to payment of a fine of not more than $3,000, or both.
The misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle has a maximum penalty of not more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
