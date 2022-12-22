Breckenridge man charged with burglary, misdemeanors

Corey Argo.

Corey Lynn Argo, 40, made his first appearance before Wilkin County District Court at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Argo, Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been charged with one felony and three misdemeanors related to Sunday, Dec. 19 events in the city of Breckenridge.

The charges include one count of first degree burglary, relating to a dwelling and while another person who wasn’t an accomplice was present in the building. Charges also include one count each of fourth degree damage to property, considered intentional, disorderly conduct, specifically offensive, abusive, boisterous, noisy or obscene conduct and language, and obstruction of the legal process, specifically interfering with a peace officer while the officer was performing official duties.



Tags