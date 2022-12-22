Breckenridge man charged with burglary, misdemeanors

Corey Lynn Argo, 40, made his first appearance before Wilkin County District Court at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21. Argo, Breckenridge, Minnesota, has been charged with one felony and three misdemeanors related to Sunday, Dec. 19 events in the city of Breckenridge.
The charges include one count of first degree burglary, relating to a dwelling and while another person who wasn’t an accomplice was present in the building. Charges also include one count each of fourth degree damage to property, considered intentional, disorderly conduct, specifically offensive, abusive, boisterous, noisy or obscene conduct and language, and obstruction of the legal process, specifically interfering with a peace officer while the officer was performing official duties.
According to a Breckenridge Police Department officer’s statement of probable cause, Argo visited the short-term residence of an individual identified as Victim 1 at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Another individual, Victim 2, was present.
Officers and deputies who arrived at the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue were responding to a report of Argo allegedly breaking windows out of the door to an apartment while being extremely intoxicated. The officer who made the statement encountered Argo inside the residence, as well as blood on his hands and the floor. It was confirmed that Argo had his head stuck through a small glass pane and that blood ran down his face.
“Corey stated that we were going to need more than a med kit,” the officer stated. “I informed Corey not to move, as I was trying to assess the injury and make sure there was not any glass sticking in his neck. While doing this, Corey kicked out another glass pane with his foot.”
Argo, the officer stated, refused to listen to him and said he was going to pull his head out himself. Despite being told multiple times not to do so, Argo allegedly pulled his head out of the broken glass pane. He then proceeded to scream, “not in pain, but in a psychotic demon-like way.”
According to the officer, Argo stared him in the face while standing inches away from the office’s face. All the while, blood was running down Argo’s face, blood which sprayed “all over my face and duty gear.”
Both the officer and Argo ended up coming outside. There, Argo allegedly engaged in behavior including refusing to sit down, pacing constantly “in what appeared to be an excited delirium state,” stripping his clothing off, making snowmen in -15-degree weather and getting angry every time he saw the officer from the earlier incident.
The officer spoke with the victims, including Victim 1, the complainant. Victim 2 said they had not felt safe at home, resulting in their being picked up and taken to Victim 1’s residence. Victim 1 reported being antagonized during the situation. The glass panes being broken resulted in glass spraying and getting in Victim’s 2’s hair, under an eye and also in their eye. The victims stated they did not know how Argo knew where they were at, but assumed that he witnessed Victim 2’s vehicle in front of the residence.
The damaged door had an approximate value of $500 prior to the Dec. 19 incident. The officer making the statement observed that there was glass all over the floor, as well as sharp shards still sticking out of wood.
Argo was transported to CHI St. Francis Hospital, only agreeing to go if Victim 2 went with him. Victim 2 told Ambulance Service Inc. staff that they were extremely scared for their safety, only going to the hospital so that Argo would be treated.
According to the officer, Argo behaved erratically inside the hospital. It was determined that Argo was going to be placed under arrest. In the emergency room, Argo was informed of his arrest and warned that if he did not comply with procedure, he would be tased. Argo allegedly held jackets to his chest and told the officer to tase him. Tasers were ultimately used before handcuffing was completed.
Argo eventually agreed to be seen by hospital staff again to finish getting his cuts stitched up. After that, he was transported to the Wilkin County Jail in Breckenridge. No further issues ensured.
“The state would also note that according to jail records, the defendant had a 0.12 alcohol concentration according to a preliminary breath test administered at the time the defendant was booked into jail,” according to the statement of probable cause.
As of Thursday, Dec. 23, an attorney for Argo was not named in court records. Attorney Tegan Peterson represents the state of Minnesota. Judge Benjamin Wilcox presided over the first appearance and Judge Amy Doll is scheduled to preside ofter a Tuesday, Dec. 28 initial appearance.
Interim conditions were set during the first appearance. They include Argo not leaving Minnesota without written court approval, undergoing random testing, making and maintaining contact with an attorney, not using or possessing a firearm, dangerous weapons, alcohol and controlled substances and having no contact with the alleged victims, including entering their residence. Bail or bond with no conditions was set for $40,000, followed by $20,000 with conditions.
The maximum penalty in Minnesota for the first degree burglary charge is 20 years in prison, a $35,000 fine, or both. The property damage, disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process charges each have a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.
Argo was confined in the Wilkin County Jail as of Thursday, Dec. 23.