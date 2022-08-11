Breckenridge man charged with illegal firearm, ammunition possession

A Breckenridge, Minnesota man was taken into custody at the Wilkin County Jail Sunday, Aug. 7 on warrant status in multiple felony matters after being found at his known residence in Breckenridge.
The defendant’s most current charges include felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by an ineligible person and a felony charge relating to a missing serial number on the firearm.
Anthony Prellwitz, 44, failed to appear at a June 29, 2022, hearing regarding five open cases and one probation violation. Due to this, warrants were granted the same day for his arrest.
Breckenridge Police Officers Cayden Barta and Josh Nack went to the defendant’s last known residence and were allowed entrance to search the premises. According to the criminal complaint, Prellwitz hadn’t been seen in a month.
During the initial consensual search, the officers found a firearm and ammunition in the defendant’s room. Since Prellwitz is a convicted felon, he is not permitted to possess firearms or ammunition of any kind. After further inspection, Nack found the firearm didn’t have a serial number, according to the criminal complaint.
After an initial search for the defendant, Barta applied for and was granted a warrant to search the residence. This search produced three possible pieces of drug paraphernalia, over 100 rounds of ammunition for multiple types of firearm and a loaded black P80 9mm serial number-less pistol, according to the criminal complaint.
While Prellwitz was seen in Wilkin County District Court Tuesday, Aug. 9, for his first appearance on the current case, he also faced a violation hearing for five cases and one probation violation hearing.
In December 2020, Prellwitz pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor for theft between the value of $500-$1,001. He was sentenced to 120 days in Wilkin County Jail, stayed for two years of unsupervised probation. The conditions of his probation were to remain law-abiding and to commit no same or similar offenses.
According to court documents, the court received a probation violation report from Prellwitz’s probation officer on May 3, 2021, and later saw him for his first probation violation hearing on Sept. 21, 2021.
Throughout 2021, five separate cases were opened against Prellwitz, for a total of 10 felony charges, one gross misdemeanor charge, two misdemeanor charges and two petty misdemeanor charges. These charges include violations of no contact orders, theft, disorderly conduct, assault and multiple drug-related charges.
According to court documents, Prellwitz has pleaded not guilty to almost all of his cases. He did initially plead guilty to violating a no contact order but amended his plea to not guilty nearly four months later.
The maximum penalty for felony third degree drug possession is 20 years in prison and/or $250,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for both felony firearm possession and ammunition possession is 15 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The maximum penalty for a firearm without a serial number felony, three felony violations of no contact orders, two felony theft charges, felony third degree assault, felony obstruction of legal processes and two felony fifth degree drug possession are all five years and/or $10,000 in fines. Depending on a judicial ruling, some charges may be served concurrently and others may be served consecutively.
If Prellwitz is found guilty of violating his probation, he could face the 117 days in jail that was stayed during his probationary period.
Prellwitz is scheduled to be seen back in court Tuesday, Aug. 23, for one initial appearance — rule 8, pre-trial for five cases and a probation violation hearing.
Wilkin County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will be the lead prosecutor for each case and a lead defense attorney has not been listed, according to court documents. In one case, Prellwitz is listed as proceeding without legal counsel.
