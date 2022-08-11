Breckenridge man charged with illegal firearm, ammunition possession

Anthony Prellwitz

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A Breckenridge, Minnesota man was taken into custody at the Wilkin County Jail Sunday, Aug. 7 on warrant status in multiple felony matters after being found at his known residence in Breckenridge.

The defendant’s most current charges include felony possession of a firearm and ammunition by an ineligible person and a felony charge relating to a missing serial number on the firearm.



Tags

Load comments