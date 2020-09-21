A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man has an initial appearance in Wilkin County District Court on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, following his arrest after he was found allegedly in possession of meth and meth paraphernalia in the presence of his two young children, according to the criminal complaint.
Brandon Peterson, 31, was arrested on suspicion of third degree felony possession of meth, felony storing of drugs in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult, gross misdemeanor child endangerment, fifth degree gross misdemeanor possession of drugs and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Breckenridge Peace Officers carried out a search warrant on the 300 block of 10th Street South in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Aug. 6, 2020. The officers found Peterson napping in a recliner, and his son, 8, and daughter, 5, asleep in the home.
Officers handcuffed Peterson, and he alleged there was meth and marijuana in the home and a firearm in his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Peterson also alleged he had been using meth for the last six months and buys the drug from a Fergus Falls dealer, the complaint stated.
Peterson alleged he takes his children to their mother’s house in North Dakota while he uses meth, then picks them up after 10 to 12 hours, according to the criminal complaint.
In the armrest that lifts out of the recliner chair, officers allegedly found a baggie containing meth, a pair of glass pipes with white residue, a broken pipe, a pair of rubber hoses with white residue, a black grinder with green residue, two glass marijuana pipes, a metal marijuana pipe, a wooden dugout, a baggie with green residue, three more baggies with white residue and an open blade knife, the complaint stated. A hatchet and a steak knife were on the floor next to the recliner, according to the complaint.
Peterson’s daughter told an officer she and her brother aren’t allowed to sit in the recliner unless an adult is there, the complaint stated. She also said she had opened the armrest before and seen Peterson’s “cigarettes and rocks,” and that the “rocks” looked like “salt,” according to the complaint. The daughter said Peterson has more “rocks” in his vehicle.
Peterson had his first court appearance Aug. 7, 2020, according to court records. Peterson’s next appearance is not yet scheduled.
The maximum penalty for third degree felony drug possession is 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony storing of drugs in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The misdemeanor charges have a maximum penalty of no more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The petty misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of payment to a fine of $300.
