Breckenridge man faces 5 felony charges after alleged officer assault

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man faces five felony charges following the alleged violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) and assault of a Breckenridge Police Officer.
Anthony Lee Prellwitz, 43, is charged with third-degree felony assault, felony obstruction of legal process; fifth-degree felony drugs possession - methamphetamine; fifth-degree felony drugs possession - controlled substance; felony violate DANCO; misdemeanor fleeing a police officer; petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
On Oct. 10, Breckenridge Police Officer Erich Doehling and Wilkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Spanswick were following up on a call about a violation of a DANCO. They arrived at Prellwitz’s residence on the 700 block of Fifth Street North in Breckenridge, and when Prellwitz answered the door, he immediately became agitated, according to the criminal complaint. Doehling suspected Prellwitz was under the influence of a stimulant because of his manic, jerky movements.
Prellwitz allegedly stated he did not violate a DANCO and began to shut the door. Doehling stepped in the frame, and Prellwitz ran down the stairs and began digging for something in the back of the stairway, the complaint stated. Doehling ordered him to stop, but Prellwitz continued to dig.
Doehling informed Prellwitz he was under arrest, and Prellwitz became even more agitated and continued digging. Doehling told Prellwitz if he refused to comply, he could face additional charges, to which Prellwitz said, “Oh, I am going to get charged with way more than that,” the complaint stated.
Doehling attempted to grab Prellwitz’s arm, but he pulled away and took a fighting stance. Doehling took out his Taser and continued to ask Prellwitz to comply, but Prellwitz allegedly continued to maintain a fighting stance and took a step forward. Doehling Tased Prellwitz, but he ripped the probes out of him, further indicating that he was under the influence of a stimulant, according to the complaint.
Prellwitz allegedly took off running into the basement, and Doehling discharged his Taser again, missing Prellwitz. He escaped through the garage, and Doehling and Spanswick confronted him outside.
The officers brought him to the ground, and Prellwitz allegedly struck Doehling in the knee, resulting in a torn meniscus, the complaint stated. Prellwitz was also allegedly kicking Doehling in the chest and leg and attempted to spit on Spanswick. Additional officers from the Wahpeton Police Department arrived to assist.
During a search of Prellwitz, officers allegedly found a glass pipe; multiple baggies of narcotics which contained four pills later identified as methylphenidate hydrochloride (a Schedule 2 controlled substance); a white crystal powder and rocks that tested positive for as methamphetamine and weighed 3.1 grams; and 2.5 grams of marijuana.
Prellwitz’s first appearance in court was Oct. 11. His initial appearance – rule 8 is scheduled for Oct. 25.
The maximum penalty for third-degree felony assault is imprisonment for not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony obstructing the legal process is not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fifth-degree felony possession - methamphetamine is imprisonment of not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for fifth-degree felony possession - controlled substance is imprisonment of not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony violation of a DANCO is imprisonment of not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor fleeing a police officer is not more than 90 days in jail, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for petty misdemeanor possession of marijuana is no more than 90 days in jail, or to payment of a fine of $100, or both.
The maximum penalty for petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia is no more than 90 days in jail, or to payment of a fine of $100, or both.
