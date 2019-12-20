A Breckenridge, Minnesota man made his initial court appearance for one charge each of attempted gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-force and terrorizing an adult victim.
Gabral David Robinson, 38, appeared Monday, Dec. 16 in Richland County District Court. Attempted gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-force is a class B felony. Terrorizing an adult victim is a class C felony.
Attorney Sam Johnson represents Robinson. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Bail was set at $5,000 cash or surety, Moen said. Robinson was also ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety program, not violate any laws and have no contact with the victim.
A warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued on Nov. 21, 2019, according to North Dakota court records. It remained out as of Nov. 25, when Daily News first reported Robinson’s charges. The warrant served on Monday, Dec. 2.
Robinson allegedly attempted to engage in sexual contact with another person by compelling the victim to submit by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury or kidnapping to be inflicted on the victim, Daily News previously reported.
On Sept. 28, 2019, the Wahpeton Police Department was notified of an assault in progress occurring at a residence in the 1200 block, 14 1/2 Avenue North.
Robinson allegedly grabbed a victim’s breasts and attempted to put his hands up her shorts, according to court documents. A witness said she observed Robinson grab the woman’s breasts and try running his hands up her shirt, despite being told “no” by the victim. Robinson also then allegedly approached the victim, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.
“The witness said she thought she’d convinced Robinson to stop the sexually aggressive behavior, so she left him and the victim in the residence,” Daily News previously reported.
Robinson then allegedly became rough with the victim, attempting to touch her genitals. The victim attempted to push him out of the house before calling her parents, according to court documents.
The victim’s mother, Daily News previously reported, said she could hear Robinson saying that if he wanted to have sex with the victim, he would do so. He also allegedly told the victim he would throw her through a wall and have sex with her anyway, had left his family for her and wasn’t leaving the residence and would snap her neck if she didn’t love him.
Robinson’s behavior caused the victim to fear for her life, she told officers. The terrorizing charge includes the allegation of threatening to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine or both. If convicted of gross sexual imposition, Robinson would also be required to register as a sex offender.
North Dakota court records show Robinson is no longer facing class B misdemeanor charges. He was facing one charge each of sexual assault and disorderly conduct, for Sept. 28, 2019 incidents, Daily News previously reported.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Robinson is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
