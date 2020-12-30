Breckenridge man faces felony property damage charge

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man had his initial appearance in court Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, after he allegedly removed the carpet from his Breckenridge apartment.
Matthew Defries, 41, is facing a felony damage to property charge, a gross misdemeanor damage to property charge, and a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charge from a separate incident, according to court documents.
On the morning of Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a Breckenridge police officer responded to a complaint of property damage at Park Manor, on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Breckenridge. The manager of the public housing building told the officer she found a large quantity of carpet lying outside the entrance to the complex.
She said the carpet came from Defries’ apartment, who had only been living at the complex for a week at the time of the complaint. When she spoke with Defries, he told her his toilet had overflowed and flooded the apartment, according to the criminal complaint. The manager alerted maintenance, who found no evidence of flooding. Defries’ neighbors told the manager he had thrown out the carpet because someone had urinated on it.
After receiving permission from Defries, the manager and the officer entered his apartment. The carpet had been removed from every room, but there was no sign of water damage. The apartment had no furniture or personal belongings, but the officer observed a bowl with white residue and a razor in the toilet, the complaint stated.
Other areas of the apartment were damaged, like the heat registers and window screens. The showerhead was broken off and there were small holes in the walls, according to the complaint.
The officer found large amounts of white powder on the carpet outside. Defries had previously been evicted from housing for tearing out the carpet due to a stain, the complaint stated. In the past, Defries — who has a history of meth use that induces paranoia — has believed people spy on him through his carpet.
Later in the day on Aug. 24, Defries called 911, claiming his toilet had overflowed. Wilkin County Dispatch advised Defries to contact a plumber. The officer who had responded earlier that day called Defries back, but reached his voicemail, the complaint stated. Defries emailed the police department pictures of a stained carpet and a video showing several rooms with carpet removed.
The manager of the complex said Defries had been calling her frequently, each conversation nonsensical. She said the total cost of the damages amounted to $3,303.15, the complaint stated.
Police responded to a separate incident involving Defries on the morning of Dec. 19, 2020. Defries was allegedly standing in the middle of US Highway 75 in Breckenridge, frantically trying to wave down traffic. A man stopped to speak with Defries, who told him his mother was being held hostage by a man with a gun in the Catherine Apartments in Breckenridge, the complaint stated. The man and his passenger let Defries use their phone to call 911.
The same officer who responded to the August incident investigated the situation and spoke with Defries’ mother who confirmed there was no hostage situation.
Defries, who had his initial appearance in court for both incidents on Wednesday, does not yet have another court date scheduled.
The maximum penalty for first-degree felony damage to property is five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The third-degree gross misdemeanor damage property charge has a maximum penalty of no more than one year, or to payment of a fine of not more than $3,000, or both.
The gross misdemeanor of placing fictitious emergency telephone calls has a maximum penalty of no more than one year, or to payment of a fine of not more than $3,000, or both.
The misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime has a maximum penalty of no more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of not more than $1,000, or both.
