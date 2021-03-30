Breckenridge man facing 8 felony charges

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man has been charged with eight felony counts of criminal sexual conduct of varying degrees after allegedly assaulting two minors on multiple occasions.
Casey Frankl, 35, had his Initial Appearance - Rule 8 in Wilkin County Courthouse on Tuesday, March 30. Frankl is being represented by Public Defender Rebecca Marsnik, according to court records.
Frankl is charged with two first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - penetration or contact with a person under 13; two second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - victim under 13; three second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - significant relationship with a victim under 16; and a second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charge.
The earliest charge is from September 2018 and the most recent is from October 2020, court records stated.
The two victims, both under the age of 13, participated in forensic interviews in February 2021, according to the criminal complaint. The first victim said the conduct occurred three times in different locations. The second victim recalled two separate incidents, the complaint stated.
One victim said they believed the abuse stopped because Frankl was afraid the victim would “tell on him” at school, according to the complaint.
Frankl was previously convicted of criminal abuse of or cruelty to a minor and sent to prison in 2014 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, according to an Aberdeen News article. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years and five months suspended, the article stated.
Years suspended refers to a judge’s decision to delay a defendant’s serving of a sentence after they have been found guilty in order to allow them to perform a period of probation.
The maximum penalty for first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - penetration or contact with a person under 13 is not more than 30 years, or to payment of a fine of $40,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct charges - victim under 13 and significant relationship with a victim under 16 is not more than 25 years, or to payment of a fine of $35,000, or both.
Frankl had his first appearance in court on March 18. His next appearance after Tuesday is not yet scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.