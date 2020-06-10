Troy Olson, a Breckenridge, Minnesota man, was injured from a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday, June 6 in Wilkin County, Minnesota.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance Service Inc. (ASI) and Rothsay First Responders responded to the accident. ASI requested AirMed due to Olson’s injuries and was transported to Fargo, North Dakota for health care services. Sheriff Rick Fiedler stated that the department does not know the status of Olson’s condition.

According to a release from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received the 911 call at 5:53 p.m. stating that there was a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Highway 9 and 250th Street.

