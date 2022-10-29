Breckenridge man killed in Saturday crash near Wyndmere

A 53-year-old Breckenridge, Minnesota man died Saturday, Oct. 29 from injuries received in a two-vehicle angle crash near Wyndmere, North Dakota.

The man, whose name is expected to be released Sunday, Oct. 30 by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, was driving a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. The highway patrol stated that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, 2:08 p.m. Saturday.



