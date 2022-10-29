Breckenridge man killed in Saturday crash near Wyndmere

A 53-year-old Breckenridge, Minnesota man died Saturday, Oct. 29 from injuries received in a two-vehicle angle crash near Wyndmere, North Dakota.
The man, whose name is expected to be released Sunday, Oct. 30 by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, was driving a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle. The highway patrol stated that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, 2:08 p.m. Saturday.
The second vehicle was a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Annalou Laudico, 41, Forman, North Dakota. Laudico was not injured in the crash. Her seatbelt was in use and airbags were deployed, the highway patrol stated.
The crash took place at the intersection of North Dakota Highways 13 and 18, Wyndmere. The asphalt roads were dry and the weather was sunny and clear, according to the highway patrol.
“The Equinox was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to make a left turn onto Highway 18 northbound,” the highway patrol stated. “The motorcycle was westbound on Highway 13 coming up to the intersection of Highways 13 and 18. The Equinox turned left in front of the motorcycle. The front right corner of the Equinox struck the front of the motorcycle.”
The motorcycle rider was thrown from the vehicle, landing on the roadway, according to the highway patrol. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
In addition to the highway patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Wyndmere Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Service Inc. responded.
