Breckenridge man will not face trial, amends plea

A Breckenridge, Minnesota man will not stand trial for two charges including alleged attempted gross sexual imposition and terrorizing.
Gabral David Robinson, 40, was scheduled to receive a jury trial beginning March 30, 2021 in Richland County District Court. On Thursday, Jan. 4, a class B felony-level charge for attempted gross sexual imposition-sexual contact-force was dismissed.
An amended guilty plea was entered Thursday for the charge of terrorizing an adult victim, a class C felony-level charge. The alleged terrorizing was subsequently deemed a misdemeanor-level crime. Both charges Robinson faced date to a September 2019 incident in Wahpeton.
Jonathan Green represented Robinson, court records state. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
Robinson has been sentenced to 30 days in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, concurrent with a state of Minnesota case. It must be completed by April 15, 2021. Robinson has also been ordered to have no contact with at least one individual.
Additionally, Robinson has been ordered to pay $525 in fees and received two years unsupervised probation. Its conditions include that he violate no criminal laws and not possess or own any firearms, records continue.
Robinson’s trial was first scheduled for July 2020, Daily News previously reported. He was charged with allegedly attempting to engage in sexual contact with another person by compelling the victim to submit by force or by threat of imminent death, serious bodily injury or kidnapping to be inflicted on the victim.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. If Robinson was convicted of gross sexual imposition, Daily News previously reported, he would also be required to register as a sex offender.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
