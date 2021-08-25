Breckenridge man, woman charged with 3 counts of felony drugs

A Breckenridge, Minnesota, man and woman were each charged with three felonies after the Breckenridge Police Department searched a residence near the 700 block of 10th Street North in Breckenridge.
Jonathan Crownover, 34, faces a second-degree felony drugs — sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin charge; second-degree felony drugs charge; felony firearm or ammunition violation; and a gross misdemeanor possession of ammo or any firearm — user of a controlled substance charge, according to court documents.
Alicia Tayler Reanne Polley, 25, faces the same charges along with a petty misdemeanor drug charge — possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the evening of Aug. 17, Breckenridge police officers, Sheriff’s deputies, SEMCA Drug Task Force agents and Police Chief Kris Karlgaard executed a search warrant for suspected drug activity at the above residence. Officers arrested Crownover and Polley, who was yelling at Crownover for bringing drugs into the home, according to a criminal complaint. Crownover and Polley’s infant and 3-year-old boy were also in the residence, Daily News previously reported.
Crownover allegedly stated anything found in the residence was his. Polley allegedly admitted to using meth in the past five days, and Crownover also allegedly stated that he used narcotics the day before and his drug of choice was meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Crownover allegedly admitted to having meth shipped to him by U.S. mail from Arizona and selling meth to a small group of people in the area, the complaint stated.
He also allegedly admitted that he had purchased a Ruger handgun and had 50 rounds of ammo in the residence. As a convicted felon, Crownover said he knew he was not allowed to have a firearm, the complaint stated. Polley allegedly stated she knew Crownover kept a firearm in the home.
The total weight of meth found at the residence was 30.77 grams, according to the complaint. The following items were also found during the search:
- Two bags containing a white crystal substance
- A blade digital scale
- $1,134
- Crownover and Polley’s IDs
- A Ruger SR nine millimeter handgun with two loaded magazines and extra nine millimeter ammunition
- Two zip top baggies with a green, leafy substance
- A marijuana grinder and pipe
- A clear sandwich bag with residue
- A green glass bong
- A tied plastic baggie with a white substance and two syringes
- Miscellaneous marijuana paraphernalia
- Illegal fireworks
- Two bindles with a white crystal substance
- A glass methamphetamine pipe
- Numerous sandwich bags
According to a Breckenridge Police Officer present at the scene, the baggies that were tied off and contained smaller amounts of drugs were consistent with the distribution and sale of narcotics, the complaint stated.
Crownover has his Initial Appearance — Rule 8 in court Monday, Aug. 30. Polley has her Initial Appearance — Rule 8 in court Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony drugs — sale of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin is imprisonment for not more than 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for second-degree felony drugs is imprisonment for not more than 20 years, or to payment of a fine of $250,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony firearm or ammunition violation is imprisonment for not more than 15 years, or to payment of a fine of $30,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for gross misdemeanor possess ammo/any firearm — fugitive from justice is not more than one year, or to payment of a fine of $3,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor drugs — possession of drug paraphernalia is a $300 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.