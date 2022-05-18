Breckenridge mayor recognizes National Police Week

Mayor Russ Wilson began the Monday, May 16, Breckenridge City Council meeting with a speech, thanking the Breckenridge Police department in recognition of National Police Week.
He went on to note the ways in which the police make life safer for city residents and express gratitude for that work “Thank you for protecting us and making Breckenridge a better place,” Wilson said.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard chimed in afterwards thanking the mayor for his kind words and thanking the city for its acceptance of him. “In my 11 years of service I’ve always felt accepted here, thanks for your appreciation,” Karlgaard said.
Afterwards the council heard their 2021 audit report. No findings or items out of the ordinary were reported to the council.
The consent agenda was unanimously approved, but the mayor made sure to give the council clarification on one of the items. The city is conducting a 30-day comment period regarding changes to residential garbage pickup.
If passed, after the comment period, all residents of Breckenridge will have their garbage services conducted from the street or curbside, and all alley pickups will be terminated. Councilmember Scott Wermerskirchen clarified that this change would only affect residential services, not commercial services.
The council also passed a resolution hiring a City Administrator to replace Renae Smith who resigned her seat at the end of April. The candidate they hired was Lori Conway, who will begin work June 1, and begin working half-days in her few days.
According to the council she will begin full-days on June 6, in time for the next council meeting.
Finally, the council offered unanimous support for the mountain bike trail project, previously brought to the Active Living Committee and Finance Committee. According to previous Daily News coverage, Brooks Klinnert and Scott Nicholson hope to have the project completed this summer.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held June 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Breckenridge City Hall.
In other news:
•Councilmember Chris Vedder was the only member absent from the May 16 council meeting.
• Ethan Mahrer has been hired as a full-time police officer with the Breckenridge police department. This comes just two weeks after he was sworn in as a part-time officer.
• The Blue Goose Parade will be held June 4, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m.
