Active Living Committee
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Members present: Shawn Roberts, Lori Gefre, Reed Johnson, Patrick Hollister, Chris Loehr, Becky Tripp, Curt Londroche, Sara Lansing, Lori Conway, Evie Fox, Corinna Erickson, Adalia Spear and Mandy Steinberger.
Action taken: According to meeting minutes, no official action was taken during this meeting other than the approval of previous meeting minutes and meeting adjournment.
Other pertinent information: The Safe Routes to School plan, which was originally put on hold due to no project bids, is back on the table with updated planning. Director of Public Service Neil Crocker said in the Oct. 17 city council meeting that they simplified the project in an effort to obtain bids when they send it out again. The Breckenridge tree lighting and holiday event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28.
Meeting length: 85 minutes.
Next meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Breckenridge Port Authority
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Members present: Scott Nicholson, Russel Wilson, Dennis Larson, Janel Fredericksen, Guy Miller, Reed Johnson, Lori Conway, Chris Loehr, Jason Butts, Neil Crocker, Liane Mauch, Justin Neppl and Kory Kaste.
Action taken: A unanimous motion to pass on Southern Valley Living magazine advertising was approved due to a depleted advertising budget, according to meeting minutes. The commissioners also unanimously approved their August monthly financials.
Other pertinent information: SVEDA is in the process of trying to purchase and renovate a building in Breckenridge. According to SVEDA President Justin Neppl, bids for the project came in higher than expected so they are working on decreasing costs currently.
Meeting length: 52 minutes.
Next meeting: Wednesday, Oct. 26.
We Care Coalition
Date: Thursday, Oct. 13.
Members present: Becky Tripp, Kris Karlgaard, Rebekah Christensen, Mandy Steinberger.
Action taken: No official action was taken in this meeting other than the approval of the previous meeting’s minutes and meeting adjournment.
Other pertinent information: In the process of transitioning to a 501c3 nonprofit We Care set themselves up as an association rather than an incorporated, now they must back-track to move into the correct direction. Continuing with vaping education and prevention, Breckenridge High School has had their first student put into the My Life My Quit program, rather than being suspended. Holiday Shop at Home will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Meeting length:65 minutes.
Next meeting: Thursday, Nov. 10.
