Breckenridge Active Living Committee
Community members have spoken and rage rooms could become the next big thing for Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Wednesday, Aug. 10 Active Living meeting saw the group discuss ideas for the city and Headwaters Day.
The Breckenridge Active Living Committee set up a booth at National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, and asked attendants what they would like to see in the city. According to Patrick Hollister, multiple folks filling out the form indicated that they would like to see a rage room in the city.
These rage rooms which have popped up throughout major cities in the nation are a space for anyone to vent their frustration and anger in a safe and monitored environment. These spaces provide old equipment and breakable items for folks to demolish as they see fit.
Currently, the nearest option to smash glassware and old electronics is in Moorhead, Minnesota. The options range in price from $35 per person for 10 minutes to $1,000 for a large group with an hour of time.
Other community input ranged from frozen yogurt and rolled ice cream to the implementation of an indoor waterpark and a Target to shop at. While each idea has the possibility to help improve the city, at this stage, they are all solely ideas.
This meeting also saw the committee confirm details for Headwaters Day to be held Sept. 10.
Right now there are only a few food vendors interested in the event, but more have been contacted by committee members. The committee is still figuring out entertainment details, but the consensus was that having music would improve the event.
According to the committee, there are currently 10 vendors signed up and more that have shown interest but haven’t filled out paperwork. The parade will also follow the same route as previous years, moving east along Minnesota Ave. beginning at 11th Street.
At the end of the meeting committee member and City Council Member Reed Johnson recommended adding a student to the committee. The rest of the group agreed and Johnson will be reaching out to the school’s student council advisor.
This wouldn’t be a new idea completely as students have sat on public meetings before, notably the Breckenridge School Board meetings.
The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
We Care Coalition
The Thursday, Aug. 11 We Care Coalition meeting saw the group school programs, suicide prevention and updates on the organizations 501c3 status.
The meeting began by Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson informing the group about two trainings coming up at the school.
The first to be held Aug. 30, is a Child Protective Services training in the school’s auditorium. This will see high school staff learning about collaborative problem solving and the social emotional learning model.
The next meeting to be held Aug. 31, is titled Top 20 training will also be held in the auditorium. Community members are invited to this 8 a.m. — 2:45 p.m. meeting which will attempt to get to the root of issues they’re seeing among youth today.
The group also addressed vaping in schools again, with a much more thorough plan now that school is less than a month away. They pondered how We Care would be involved in vaping prevention and education around the schools, how much time they would put into these efforts and certain penalties in school if a student is caught vaping.
According to Peterson, if a student is caught vaping they will have a choice between four days of in-school suspension or participating in the “My life, my quit,” vaping education program. The principal told the group that he plans to treat students as equitably as possible because what one student needs will not be the same as what other students need.
Towards the end of the meeting the group was informed that September is Suicide Prevention Month. They discussed possible training to address these issues and how to move forward.
The next meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the Breckenridge Family Community/Teen Center.
