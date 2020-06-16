Breckenridge, Minn., man killed in single vehicle accident in Kansas

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Monday, June 15 that David Fronning of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was killed in a single vehicle accident near Great Bend, Kansas, KBMW reported.

Fronning was traveling south for the harvest season when the accident occurred.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, Fronning was driving a semi trailer southbound on U.S. Highway 81. The semi entered an intersection, struck an embankment, became airborne and hit some trees before coming to a rest on its side in a field.

Fronning was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol said Fronning was wearing a seat belt.

The accident is under investigation by the highway patrol.

