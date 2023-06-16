An astronaut clad in a reflective space suit stood at the entrance of St. Mary's School in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He welcomed local youth to a Thursday, June 15 STEM camp.

The astronaut turned out to be Principal Tom Haire, who stepped out onto the gymnasium floor with his space helmet in one hand and papers in the other. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, and is meant to emphasize and promote these career paths. 

230617-p1-stem-camp
Buy Now

From left, Paxton Yaggie, Cam Mcdonald and Christian Schuler. Cam is holding the armor around the double cup ship design, stuffed with sponges and cotton to keep the egg in place. 
230617-p1-stem-camp
Buy Now

Launching their ships into the sky via water rocks, students and coordinators track one ship as it zips overhead. 


Tags