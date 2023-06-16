An astronaut clad in a reflective space suit stood at the entrance of St. Mary's School in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He welcomed local youth to a Thursday, June 15 STEM camp.
The astronaut turned out to be Principal Tom Haire, who stepped out onto the gymnasium floor with his space helmet in one hand and papers in the other. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, and is meant to emphasize and promote these career paths.
As Haire made his opening remarks, he made sure ask the students to participate with “gratitude, and to show a lot of respect. Turn to your teachers and say, ‘thank you, thank you.’”
“Does anyone know why the astronauts weren’t hungry when they made it to space? They had a big launch. Get it? Lunch. Launch?” Haire joked. The participating youth were busy with excitement.
Soon after, groups filed out of the gymnasium and began a space walk. Their first stop was a miniature sun placed on a wooden skewer dug into the grass next to the sidewalk across from the new school construction site.
The STEM camp is meant to keep the youth engaged throughout the summer months, according to University of Alabama STEM Education Program Director Kristen Brevik, who is also a mom. The kids are either busy with “sports and STEM, or just sports, or just STEM,” she said.
From the miniature sun placed by the sidewalk, students continued on the path to meet the planets as they are aligned in order from the sun. The distance, in steps, between the sun and the planets, is scaled to a human ratio. What may seem like 50 feet from the sun to one planet, may be proportional in miles in outer space.
Students answered questions at each stop and listened to facts from the volunteers. While St. Mary’s was the host of the STEM camp, all content was provided by the University of Alabama-Huntsville, and various research centers.
The space walk eventually concluded in Welles Park, with program coordinators launching a weather balloon.
Two groups of students participated in the camp. In the morning, the K-5 group completed the space walk, then watched the weather balloon rise into the sky. The launching of the weather balloon was sponsored by the Missile Defense Agency, one of the organizations driving research through the STEM camps.
The afternoon group consisted of sixth through eighth graders who met in the cafeteria to work on building space ships with random objects. The idea was handed down by NASA, another organization backing the research, and was made to emulate the Apollo 13 mission.
Much like that mission, the students were tasked with assembling space ships to house and keep one uncooked egg safe inside as it would be launched from a water rocket. Part of the mission was to create a parachute system for the egg to make it safely back to the ground. The exercise was meant to simulate landing on the moon, as it was announced NASA is hoping to visit the moon in the near future.
Building materials for the students consisted of sponges, straws, cotton balls, paper cups and bowls, cardboard, duct tape, string, and one 3D printed item with the option of a spring, a square or a triangular prism.
Students Miles Anderson and Zach Miller named their group “Smart Cookies.” They chose the triangle because it “disperses the weight so it’s not in one area.” Their ship was taped together and the parachute attached to the ship via string.
Another group of students, Paxton Yaggie, Cam Mcdonald and Christian Schuler, stuffed sponges and cotton into their paper cup ship to prevent the egg from bouncing around. They then fashioned a cardboard shield and used paper clips to attach it to the ship. For increased air resistance, they decided on a double parachute mechanism.
A third group utilized a paper bag as a parachute.
Shortly after the groups finished construction, they tested parachutes on the staircase inside the school. The next step was the real deal outside.
Following the space walk, they met at Welles Park to launch their ships. The groups were full of energy as they waited for launch. Each group pumped a water launch pad to build up the pressure, and once at a safe distance, would press a button to launch the rockets into the sky.
The final report was three eggs made it safely back to the ground, while one cracked and was leaking. Students would have another opportunity on Friday afternoon to rebuild their ships as needed and try another launch. Day two would consist of dropping the ships from a drone at a greater height than what the water rockets could reach.