Breckenridge mural dedication to take place on Aug. 6

Breckenridge’s mural will have a ceremonial dedication and presentation on Thursday, Aug. 6 in the Minnesota city.
The city of Breckenridge was awarded a $10,000 Local Government Legacy Grant from the Lake Region Arts Council to fund the mural along the floodwall designed by Wahpeton, North Dakota native and Muralist Shawn McCann honoring the history of the town. The mural is located along the floodwall on Minnesota Avenue at the headwaters of the Red River, next to Thrift White.
LRAC Executive Director Maxine Adams will be joining the ceremony in addition to presenting the big check to Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson to symbolize the grant.
“I think having this mural in Breckenridge is fantastic. I really hope we can do the whole wall in the future,” Wilson said. “I enjoy all of the vibrant colors and I think it’s going to be a great addition to our community. I’m looking forward to Thursday’s ceremony. It should be a great celebration.”
The community, McCann and the Breckenridge Arts Committee are hopeful that in the future they can find the funding to finish the remainder of the wall, but are focused on completing the current project.
“I’m excited to have the city acknowledged for this big thing they did,” Co-Chair Breckenridge Arts Advisory Committee Erin Gunderson said. “Bringing this really positive and exciting opportunity to Breckenridge is really something special to showcase what a gem we have that people might not know is here.”
The mural dedication and check representation will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday following the musical performance by October Road.
“We are hoping that even folks from out of town will come to visit for the festival to see the mural and stick around for the dedication,” Gunderson said.
Highway signs will also be placed in the city acknowledging Breckenridge as an Arts Legacy City. The city will be one of only eight cities in the state to be recognized as so, according to Gunderson.
The funds from this grant are also being used to bring in musicians for Breckenridge’s portion of the Headwaters Music Festival that is taking place that Thursday and the following Friday.
The music festival will take place over the two days and feature nine different bands playing at various locations on both sides of the river in Breckenridge and Wahpeton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy live music in a socially distanced manner. Admission to the festival is free.
A schedule of the performance times and locations can be found on the city of Breckenridge website listed under local happenings by visiting breckenridgemn.net/local-happenings or by calling 218-643-1431.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.