The band and choir seniors were recognized during the concert. From right to left: Ryler Wiertzema (percussion), Weslee Johanson (percussion), Aidan Ruddy (trumpet), Jeremiah Fox (trumpet), Brooklyn Baumhardt (percussion).
The band and choir seniors were recognized during the concert. From right to left: Ryler Wiertzema (percussion), Weslee Johanson (percussion), Aidan Ruddy (trumpet), Jeremiah Fox (trumpet), Brooklyn Baumhardt (percussion).
Submitted
Submitted
Band Director Emily Christensen and Brooklyn Baumhardt celebrate Baumhardt receiving the 2022 John Philip Sousa Award.
We welcomed the Red River Community Jazz Band from Fargo. They performed a few pieces on their own, and along with the Breckenridge High School Jazz Band. Other performing groups included the High School Concert Choir and the High School Band.
Music performed included Rockin’ Robin, Fly Me to the Moon, See You in September, Longest Time by Billy Joel, Purpose by Justin Bieber, and The Incredibles Theme. The High School Band also gave a premiere performance of a new piece by Randall D. Standridge, (not) Alone, which was just finished in March of 2022.
Standridge said he composed (not) Alone because “Many who live with mental health conditions experience a profound sense of isolation. Discussing these issues and more so, identifying as someone who lives with them, has been extremely taboo in our society. Thus, many suffer in silence, facing their troubles with no support. But, as the title of the work implies, they are not alone.”
The Breckenridge High School Band is one of over 300 schools in the (not) Alone Consortium nationwide, and this was one of the premiere performances.
Our Music Boosters hosted a Dessert Bar fundraiser, and also drew the cash prize winners from our Chance to Win raffle ticket fundraiser. The proceeds from these fundraisers will go towards our High School Band and Choir trip to Chicago in March of 2023.
We also recognized our Band and Choir Seniors. Our 2022 John Philip Sousa Award winner is Brooklyn Baumhardt, percussion. Our 2022 Louis Armstrong Award winner is Jeremiah Fox, trumpet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.