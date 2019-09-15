Breckenridge native is Hollywood bound

Sarah Sorenson, raised in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will be traveling to Hollywood in December.
Sorenson will be performing for leading entertainment industry producers and managers. She has the opportunity to be a signed artist.
While scrolling through Facebook, Sorenson came across an advertisement for ARTS International. ARTS was looking for aspiring artists to audition for the chance to be recognized in Hollywood.
At first, Sorenson joked to her husband, Andrew Sorenson, about trying out for the program. However, as one of Sorenson’s biggest supporters, Andrew Sorenson told her that she had to audition and encouraged her to try out.
Sorenson traveled to Fargo to audition, where she sang “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James. Later that evening, Sorenson received an e-mail from the talent agency requesting a callback. From there, Sorenson attended a seminar in Fargo, learning what to expect moving forward.
The Hollywood trip lasts from Dec. 10-16. At the end of the program, each contestant will have the opportunity to perform in front of the top agents, managers and casting directors in the entertainment industry. The performers have a chance to be recognized by industry leaders.
“If they like me, they’ll sign me,” Sorenson said.
To prepare for the program in Hollywood, Sorenson strengthens her singing through vocal warm-ups and lots of karaoke. Sorenson likes karaoke because she can practice her vocals while also overcoming performance anxiety.
Singing karaoke has allowed Sorenson to exercise her vocals as well as overcome her stage anxiety. She often travels to Minneapolis, Alexandria, Sauk Centre and Maple Grove, Minnesota, to sing karaoke.
Sorenson first attempted to pursue her dream of singing when she was 18 and had moved back to her home of Chattanooga, Tennessee. However, her mom had stage IV breast cancer and at that time, it had moved to her lungs. Sorenson’s mom still lived in Breckenridge during this time, so Sorenson moved back to spend time with her. Her mom passed away in 2013.
“It’s something I have always wanted to, but my mom was more important,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson advises anyone who wants to pursue their dream to do it, “one hundred percent.”
“If it’s something you want to do, do it,” she said. “You never know what the outcome can be. Everything happens for a reason. You can get it, you just got to work a little bit and have fun while you’re doing it and if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, try again. Keep trying. There is no time limit for your dreams. Never. It will come.”
Saying she’s been singing “since forever,” Sorenson recalls singing along with “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston in her car seat. Her favorite artists to sing are Houston, Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Tracy Chapman.
“I’m an old soul,” Sorenson said.
Sorenson writes and plays many instruments such as guitar, piano, bass, and drums. Her favorites to play are the guitar and piano.
Born in Chattanooga but raised in Breckenridge for most of her adolescence, Sorenson currently lives in Brooten, Minnesota. She travels back to Breckenridge often to care for her sister’s children.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.