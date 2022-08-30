Breckenridge native runs for another term on city council

In 2021, City Attorney Jason Butts vacated his city council seat to take his current position. This left the door open for Beth Meyer to take her seat on the council.
It was between lifelong Breckenridge native Meyer and 2020 city council hopeful Hope Karlgaard, and the council voted to elect Meyer. Taking her oath in December 2021, she is coming up on her 9-month anniversary.
This year’s election cycle is Meyer’s chance to be voted back to her seat by the citizens of Breckenridge. She’s learned a ton since she’s been on the council and feels that it’s important for folks to get involved, especially when they have lived in the community their entire lives.
“Living here my whole life has qualified me to sit on this council,” Meyer said. “I think when you’ve lived in a place this long you understand its needs.”
Meyer’s goals in her candidacy include increased communication between the government and the community, Daily News previously reported.
If re-elected, she really hopes to focus on bringing more businesses, specifically retail businesses, to the city. Meyer thinks this is the best way to attract more families to the city, which has seen a declining population since the 1960s.
“If there were more retail businesses here, people would be able to spend their money here,” Meyer exclaimed. “I want to see this city flourish.”
Meyer will find her name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbent James Jawaski, past-council member Evie Fox and newcomer Brooks Klinnert. If elected along with Fox, it would be the first time the council had an even split of men and women.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they're available.
