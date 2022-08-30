Breckenridge native runs for another term on city council

Beth Meyer

 Submitted

In 2021, City Attorney Jason Butts vacated his city council seat to take his current position. This left the door open for Beth Meyer to take her seat on the council.

It was between lifelong Breckenridge native Meyer and 2020 city council hopeful Hope Karlgaard, and the council voted to elect Meyer. Taking her oath in December 2021, she is coming up on her 9-month anniversary.



