Breckenridge native volunteers with city’s fire department

When Nick Beyer, 23, began working for the Breckenridge Fire Department in December, he wanted to do his part for the community he grew up in. Even when his family was nervous for his safety at first, he still managed to push through and show them that this is the work he is meant to do.
The Breckenridge native is a farmer when he’s not on call for the fire department. His farm is east of the city where he works in custom combining. It’s a family business that Beyer is more than happy to carry on.
The city’s fire department has a team of 25 on-call firefighters who all have their own day jobs. Each member is paged when emergency strikes, and those who are able respond accordingly.
As a farmer, Beyer said it can be hard to respond to calls when he’s harvesting.
“Fall gets tough for me when I’m out in the fields,” he said. “I have lots more time in the winter.”
So far, Beyer has thoroughly enjoyed his time working for the fire department.
“It’s just a bunch of selfless guys helping out their community,” Beyer said. “Each time we go out I’m learning new things from everyone else.”
When not at the farm or on the scene, Beyer can be found fishing in the summer and hunting in the fall. He also wouldn’t be complete without his black labrador retriever, Bear, at his side, wherever he goes.
“This is such a great opportunity for Nick, it’s really one of his callings,” said Tara Klostreich, who has known Beyer his entire life and considers him family. “I’m always hearing compliments about how he’s always the first to be there and the last to leave, (and) always giving his all.”
Nearly nine months in, his main goal is still to help folks in the community he grew up in. While Beyer still has a ton to learn from his mentors and peers in the fire department, he foresees himself volunteering until retirement.
“Basically, I’ll be doing this until I can’t do it anymore,” Beyer laughed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.