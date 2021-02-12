Breckenridge needs housing, city asks how

Minnesota has made it a priority to build more affordable and entry-level housing. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s housing task force released a report in 2018 titled, “More Places to Call Home: Investing in Minnesota’s Future.”
The first goal detailed in the report is to commit to homes as a priority. This means creating “a broader and stronger public commitment to the urgent need for more homes that are more affordable to more Minnesotans,” the report stated.
The lack of affordable housing is not a topic that Breckenridge, Minnesota, nor its neighbor over the river can escape. Breckenridge Port Authority Vice President Scott Nicholson said the community wants and needs people who would move into entry-level housing, but the state is not willing to help.
“I really struggle with the state telling us, ‘We need entry-level housing,’ but not putting any of their own money behind it,” Nicholson said.
The city has three options for tackling entry-level housing: either the Port Authority could build an entry-level spec home on a budget of $150,000, the city could convince a contractor to build a spec home or the city could pay in $150,000 and a contractor could take care of the rest.
Spec homes are an affordable and convenient option for new homeowners, especially if they are priced at entry-level numbers. Breckenridge has built around 15-20 move-in-ready homes, but the last few paid for by the city were costly, Nicholson said.
“We need housing, no doubt,” Nicholson said. “But Port Authority is not a construction expert, we’re not a contracting group.”
The price of materials has significantly increased from just a year ago, something the city would also need to consider. To build a spec home within the $150,000 price point would make the home around 1,000 square feet, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
Port Authority member Guy Miller said the city should at least think about the option of building for $150,000.
“We’ve put up a lot of houses over the years,” Miller said. “We’ve done a lot. Our record’s not that bad, overall.”
Even if they were to build a spec home, it couldn’t be at that price, Nicholson said. It would be too small for potential buyers and it would not be a product the city could proudly put on the market.
“(If we do that) we’re going to lose money, I just know it. And we don’t have money to lose,” Nicholson said.
Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson echoed Nicholson’s idea of incentivizing a contractor to build in the town. Wilson said they should ask Burchill Construction, a local contractor, what the city could do to get them to build a spec home.
Port Authority member Dennis Larson said if local contractors could not or would not build a spec home, the city should consider hiring contractors outside of the Twin Towns Area.
“If it’s their money, I’d give them the lots,” Wilson said. “If they’re fronting all the costs, I’d give them three lots, six lots, whatever they want.”
Each of the Port Authority members agreed the city needs housing. How they can accomplish that is to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.