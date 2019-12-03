The Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission met Monday, Dec. 2 to receive an update from Director of Public Services Neil Crocker.
“We are adjusting our chemistry at the new water plant by changing our polymer and our flocculant. That is something we are working on this week,” Crocker said.
PKG Contracting is expected to begin working on the inlet tubes in the water plant. This combination of changing the plant’s chemistry and working with PKG is expected to enable the plant to be running at full capacity with a flow rate of 1,000 gallons per minute, Crocker said.
The commissioners commented that the street lights and Christmas decorations throughout the city are something to marvel at while either walking or driving through Breckenridge. They spoke gratitude to Otter Bremer Trust Foundation for assisting in funding the street lights and the Breckenridge Public Utilities for the installation of both street lights and Christmas decorations.
“That just makes my day,” Crocker said. “It’s great to hear.”
In April 2018, City Administrator Renae Smith wrote and submitted a grant to Otto Bremer Trust Foundation requesting $115,000 for trail lighting for security purposes.
The total project cost for trail lighting was approximately $230,500. Breckenridge received the $115,00 requested from Otto Bremer Trust Foundation. Public Utilities provided $54,000 of in-kind services. The remaining project balance of approximately $61,500 was funded by the city’s Capital Outlay Fund. The fund also provided money for the city’s Christmas lights.
“We are extremely thankful to the Otto Bremer Trust Foundation for providing funding for the trail lighting and for investing in our community,” Smith said.
The board approved the continuation of a lawsuit with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). This lawsuit began in April 2013 after the MPCA issued a change to lagoon phosphorous and nitrogen levels. Breckenridge and other municipalities are working together to handle this issue.
In other city news, Breckenridge will hold its first annual tree lighting event from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Park. It’s located at the corner of Fifth Street North and Beede Avenue.
All families and individuals are invited to participate in activities leading up to Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson lighting the tree. The Breckenridge High School Music Department will play Christmas music and Bell Bank is sponsoring the cookies and apple cider. Additionally, the Breckenridge Family Community Center will hold a coloring contest for all ages.
The next Public Utilities Commission meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Breckenridge City Hall.
