The 2021 Breckenridge Senior High School National Honor Society induction ceremony was held Sunday May 2nd, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church. NHS President Austin Erickson led the ceremony with inductees and their parents, faculty members and administration. NHS Candidates enjoyed a meal catered by Hills 210 Café. CDC guidelines were followed.
The program featured Breckenridge Elementary School teacher Arly Ohm as the main speaker. His message to the NHS members was to respond to an event to turn it into a positive outcome.
The 2020-21 senior officers were recognized for their service, which included: Meals on Wheels, picking apples in the BHS orchard, Adpot-a-Highway, making Hospice blankets, and helping with the Scavenger Hunt. They are: Austin Erickson, President; Daniel Erlandson, Vice-President; Adam Ohm, Vice-President; Kaylin Nicholson, Secretary; Grace Conzemius, Treasure; Kaitlyn Banken, Historian.
New 2021 members to the NHS Charles Holmgren Chapter are seniors: Madelyn Anderson, Savanna Conzemius, Paige Kelsen, Logan Mammenga, Cooper Yaggie; and juniors: Claire Aigner, Brooklyn Baumhardt, Morgan Bruns, Riley Finkral, Jeremiah Fox, Rachel Gowin, Carcie Materi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.