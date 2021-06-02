Breckenridge offering summer meals to youth under 18

The Tri-Valley Opportunity Council is participating in the Summer Food Service Program through the USDA from June 7 to July 21. The program will offer meals to any youth under the age of 18 or those with disabilities over the age of 18 in the Twin Towns Area.
Tri-Valley Opportunity Council Child Nutrition Services Manager Jami Lee-Rokala is passionate about healthy eating, particularly for growing children. Nutritious and homemade foods are essential for a child’s development, she said.
“Being able to reach community members, being able to reach children, and being able to bridge that food insecurity gap is really what I’m trying to help out with,” Lee-Rokala said.
Parents, guardians and participants must call the Breckenridge center at (218) 641-4036 by 10 a.m. each day to receive meals. The meals can be picked up from 2-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 7 to July 21 at the Breckenridge Elementary School, located at 810 Beede Ave., Breckenridge. Participants will receive lunch, a snack and breakfast for the next day.
Tri-Valley Opportunity Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of all community members. With locations across the state, Tri-Valley offers services from transportation to senior care. They also act as a sponsor for the Summer Food Service Program.
In March, the USDA extended programs that offer free meals to students after they are out of school.
“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated in a USDA release. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources.”
Lee-Rokala said prior to the Summer Food Service Program, they were offering meals in a congregate setting, where youth could eat on site. But a waiver in place due to the pandemic allows participants to pick up their meals and leave, Lee-Rokala said. She hopes because of that, they are able to reach more community members in need.
“There is so much food insecurity and food shortages, or limited access to healthy foods, and that’s really my passion, trying to reach people that might not have the access to fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy meals,” Lee-Rokala said. “We see a lot of processed foods and we see the obesity epidemic.”
The problem can be exacerbated in rural areas, where access to fresh foods is limited. According to a 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) report for CHI St. Francis, the rate of obesity in Richland county was above the North Dakota state average, and the rate of obesity in Wilkin County was just below the Minnesota state average.
Lee-Rokala focuses on farm-to-early care or farm-to-school practices. This means getting ingredients from local farmers and producers, she said. Not only is it healthier for the children, it stimulates local economies.
“It’s helping out the economy because if we can help the economy grow, get all that food into our schools and our early-care settings, we’re going to help out our community members as well,” she said.
The same philosophy will apply to the Summer Food Service Program. An example of a meal may be a locally-sourced beef hamburger, a fresh fruit and vegetable — not canned — a whole grain and a milk component. The Tri-Valley Food Service Manager will prepare the meals each day at Breckenridge Elementary School from June-July.
For more information, contact Beth Higdem, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council center manager, at (218) 641-4036.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.