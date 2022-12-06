Breckenridge officials recognize lifesaving local
The Breckenridge City Hall chambers erupted in applause Monday, Dec. 5, as Mayor Russ Wilson recognized Jared Hoechst for his invaluable heroism to the community and especially to those individuals he assisted. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Courage. Bravery. Fortitude. Fearlessness. Determination. These words and many more are printed on the proclamation Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson presented to Jared Hoechst for his heroism in a life-threatening situation.

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, Hoechst stopped at a car accident along Interstate 29 and N.D. Highway 13. Instead of waiting for paramedics and other first responders, he pulled the couple from their burning car before it was completely engulfed and then administered first aid to the victims.



