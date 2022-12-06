Breckenridge officials recognize lifesaving local

The Breckenridge City Hall chambers erupted in applause Monday, Dec. 5, as Mayor Russ Wilson recognized Jared Hoechst for his invaluable heroism to the community and especially to those individuals he assisted.
Courage. Bravery. Fortitude. Fearlessness. Determination. These words and many more are printed on the proclamation Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson presented to Jared Hoechst for his heroism in a life-threatening situation.
Just a few days before Thanksgiving, Hoechst stopped at a car accident along Interstate 29 and N.D. Highway 13. Instead of waiting for paramedics and other first responders, he pulled the couple from their burning car before it was completely engulfed and then administered first aid to the victims.
“The city council thanks you for your brave actions and are proud to have you represent the city of Breckenridge,” Wilson said Monday, Dec. 5. “Without your heroic efforts, the two individuals may not be here today.”
Hoechst’s family filled the seats as they watched him receive this recognition and then readily followed it with a standing ovation.
Afterwards, Hoechst and his family were excused from the meeting by Wilson, if they so chose to exit. Business continued as usual. All votes for the night were unanimous, minus absent Council Member Rick Busko.
Motions included the hiring of an apprentice lineman, designating Breckenridge's polling places for 2023 and setting the date for a public hearing to consider a property tax rebate. This public hearing was approved for Monday, Dec. 19, which will coincide with the city’s second regular council meeting of the month.
After the brief meeting, City Administrator Lori Conway began a presentation of the city’s preliminary tax levy and budget for 2023 in the annual Truth in Taxation meeting. Look for these numbers in our continued coverage.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.