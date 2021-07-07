Breckenridge OKs Safe Routes to School in 5-1 vote

Breckenridge City Council approved a resolution to proceed with the Safe Routes to School project with a 5-1 vote at a Tuesday, July 6 meeting. Council member Rick Busko voted against the resolution.
Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said the project has been trimmed down from it’s initial scope, which was slated to cost $700,000. The current project would cost $397,060.
“We’ve dropped way back on the linear footage of the sidewalk,” Crocker said of the project.
The Safe Routes to School project would involve:
- the installation of a new sidewalk on the south side of Hall Avenue from Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School to Breckenridge High School,
- the installation of new sidewalks on the east and west sides of the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center from Beede Avenue to Hall Avenue,
- the installation of flashing pedestrian signs on 11th Street for the Hall Avenue intersection and on Beede Avenue near the east parking entrance,
- the installation of a new crossing gare on the east entrance of the southern parking area at Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School, and
- the installation of additional sidewalk on the northwest side of Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School for improved bus loading and unloading
The most expensive parts of the project will be the flashing pedestrian signs, thought to total $60,000, according to the preliminary opinion of costs, and the 4-inch concrete walk, expected to total $71,160.
City Administrator Renae Smith said the city would need to cover anywhere from $100,000-150,000 of the total cost. They currently have $100,000 set aside in their capital outlay fund. The rest would probably come out of the same fund, Smith said.
There would be no additional tax burden on Breckenridge citizens for the project, however, it would take away from other projects or expenses in future years. Police cars, city vehicles or snow plows are examples of expenses that may be paid for by the capital outlay fund, Smith said.
Smith noted that a public input meeting was held last Monday, June 28, but no members of the public were present. The meeting had been advertised and posted on the city’s social media but gained no attention.
“There were seven of us that were here to answer questions and talk to folks, and we never had anyone show up. So either they’re all in on the idea or weren’t seemingly concerned enough to show up and have any grievance,” Crocker said.
Breckenridge City Council also passed a resolution 5-1 approving Ordinance No. 517 – Streets and Sidewalks. Council member Scott Wermerskirchen voted against the resolution.
Changes to the ordinance include: all snow and ice remaining on a public sidewalk more than 36 hours — previously 18 — will be considered a public nuisance. Under the existing ordinance and included in the amended ordinance, is a section for sending a property owner a written notice of violation after 36 hours. If it is not removed within 12 hours following the written notice, the city can remove the snow/ice itself and bill the property owner the cost of the removal, Daily News previously reported.
Another amendment gives the city council the authority to order the reconstruction, repair or alteration of existing sidewalks and assess the benefitting properties for the cost equal to 50 percent of the improvements.
Wermerskirchen previously expressed concern the notices of violation may create problems between neighbors and the city, or would not account for instances where some snow build up is safer for walking.
