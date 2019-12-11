Breckenridge High School Music Department held its winter concert on the evening of Monday, Dec. 9 at the high school gymnasium. The winter concert was directed by Hayley Bouressa, choir, and Emily Christensen, band, and featured the high school jazz band, concert choir and concert band.
“The jazz band is always looking for new challenges or any chance to play. Thank you to those who support them with rides and reminders to set alarms. Thank you to the upperclassmen who have been providing rides and thanks to EconoFoods for doughnuts, we get lots of morning doughnuts,” Band Director Emily Christensen said.
The jazz band performed their version of the classic hit from 1957, “Jingle Bell Rock.” Additionally, the 1965 television special “Charlie Brown Christmas” and the 1970s jazz “Birdland.”
“I am so happy that you are here. We are really glad to be sharing this music with you this evening,” Bouressa said. “The students have been wearing their new choir robes with pride and dignity.”
The high school choir entered the set with the Latin song “Omnia Vincit Amor” directed by Bouressa. A soothing intermingling of expressive soprano and bass vocals. The song is an original piece of music written in an old fashion style with modern flares, Bouressa said.
Emmaree Lauristen, a senior at the high school, was welcomed by Bouressa for Lauristen’s conducting debut of the four-part madrigal, “Jubilate Deo.”
Bouressa premiered her song “To My Soul.” The song was inspired by the translations of the seventh century B.C. Greek lyric poet Archilochus. This song featured a soli by Nikki Hanson, alto, and Jessica Miller, soprano.
“The choir has enjoyed singing it so I hope you enjoy it too,” Bouressa said. “I didn’t expect the students to connect so well but it seemed to really resonate with them. I felt honored.”
The concert band performed the enthusiastic “Into the Clouds,” “In the Shining of the Stars,” a melody with a folk resemblance and the classic anthem “Africa,” originally released in 1982 by Toto.
The evening ended with the band’s performance of “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” an atmospheric melody that dramatically shifts into hard rock.
“This may be the hardest working group I have ever taught,” Christensen said. “Our students handled complications with maturity and grace.”
“Music is a wonderful example of the skills critical in our rapidly evolving 21st-century future-focused workplaces. Creativity is one of the most sought after skills according to research,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “Music teaches us to think like there is no box confining our thoughts and helps us see ways of thinking and expression that are multidimensional.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.