Breckenridge Police Chief welcomes returned infantryman home

Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard presented Army National Guard Infantryman Gage Miller with a letter of commendation at the Breckenridge City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 2.
Miller, 22, also serves as a patrol officer in the Breckenridge Police Department. He began at the police department in September 2019. After completing training, Miller was put into a normal rotation with the other officers, Karlgaard said.
“Officer Miller was doing a great job and even getting to know the community. He even seemed to be enjoying his job as a patrol officer,” Karlgaard joked at the meeting.
Miller, who has served in the National Guard for over four years, was deployed overseas and served in several countries in the horn of Africa, including Djibouti, Africa, for just over five months beginning in June 2020.
“It was hot, and I had some good experiences and definitely made some memories,” Miller said of his time overseas.
He said he is glad to be home though and is excited to begin his police work again. Miller said he has always been service-oriented and wanted to serve his community and his country from a young age. That passion drove him to join both the National Guard, and attend Alexandria Technical & Community college in Alexandria, Minnesota, where he earned his law enforcement degree.
Miller works as a patrol officer, and he said he focuses on building relationships with the community. He likes to stop into the schools and greet students and staff, hang out with children playing in the parks, introduce himself to the owners of local businesses and strike up conversations with residents. He does all this to put forth a friendly face of law enforcement to the community, he said.
Now that he’s home, Miller wants to continue building relationships in the community and do the best job he can as a police officer, what he dubs his dream job.
Karlgaard said he is extremely proud to call Miller an officer of the Breckenridge Police Department.
“Officer Miller willingly served his country, and left his loved ones behind all while the world was experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic,” Karlgaard said at the meeting. “Officer Miller is a great example of the selfless men and women who serve this country in the armed forces.”
Karlgaard thanked Miller for his service, as the room erupted in applause. Mayor Russell Wilson also welcomed Miller back, and the council continued with their scheduled meeting.
“I’m never going to take the cold for granted again after being in the heat of Africa,” Miller said.
