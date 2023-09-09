Breckenridge police squares off with fire department in tug-of-war

On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7. from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. families and youth gathered at the Family Community/Teen Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. to celebrate Family Fun Night. The second annual celebration saw nearly 200 youth and adults in attendance.
The event was multi-purposed in its goal. According to manager Mandy Steinberger, the event was meant to bring joy and activity to the community. The goal was also to honor first responders.
While members of the Breckenridge Police Department and Breckenridge Fire Department were in attendance, friendly words were shared between the members throughout the evening in anticipation of the tug-of-war.
The police department had won the tug-of-war during the first year. This year, the fire department claimed a victory, evening the standings to 1-1.
"Everything came together really well, everybody that I talked to had a really great time. We got a lot of good support from our community," said Steinberger.
The event was also intended as a fundraiser. Initial reports say $502 was raised that evening.
Other activities included a bean bag toss and toy axe throw hosted by the community centers own Thaddius Steinberger and Sam Nelson.
A rock wall was available for all ages, with Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and other officers from BPD ensuring the safety of all climbers.
"The love (they have, first responders) for the community is inspiring, they support our passions for youth, I'm just grateful and blessed," said Steinberger.
Inside the community center was hot dogs, chips and cookies available for those in attendance. Kids were busy dashing to different activities inside and outside. Table games could be played inside, and those of any age could line up for face painting put on by The Painted Turtle Face Painting out of Perham, Minnesota.
Behind the community center, a barrel-train provided rides, and Healing Arts Chiropractic had a booth making balloon animals. The raffle was set up next to the balloon animals.
According to Steinberger, they tried a different strategy with the raffle, encouraging people to leave their name and number when purchasing raffle tickets. This could allow people to purchase tickets and not have to be present to win.
The ultimate goal is to have a facility that can be open year round. A safe facility where kids and adults want to go. Steinberger aims to have the community center reflect the interests of youth and adults. She knows the youth have a variety of interests, and hopes they feel heard.
Following the raffle, families stayed and visited in the picnic area out back. As the sun set on the evening, the stage was now set at an even record between the fire department and the police department. Until next year.