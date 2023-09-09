Breckenridge police squares off with fire department in tug-of-war
The rock wall where Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and fellow officers from Breckenridge Police Department assisted youth and adults to enjoy rock climbing. 

On the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7. from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. families and youth gathered at the Family Community/Teen Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. to celebrate Family Fun Night. The second annual celebration saw nearly 200 youth and adults in attendance.

Thaddius Steinberger runs a bean bag toss game he created, offering prizes to all who scored points. 

The event was multi-purposed in its goal. According to manager Mandy Steinberger, the event was meant to bring joy and activity to the community. The goal was also to honor first responders. 

The barrel-train ride provided many smiles throughout the evening. 
Pictured on the right is Tim Baumgartner enjoying a meal with his two sons Tason and Tolan at the Family Fun Night event in Breckenridge, Minn. on Thursday, Sept. 7. 
Raffle prizes were on display in the back picnic area.  
Youth could practice spraying a fire hose attached to a fire hydrant. 
Adults and kids alike were able to try on fire uniforms, assisted by Breckenridge Fire Department. 
Pictured is Judy Comings of Healing Arts Chiropractic making balloon animals. 
The toy axe throw was a hit among the youth. 


