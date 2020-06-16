Breckenridge pool closed for the summer

In a heartfelt decision by the Breckenridge City Council, the Minnesota city’s pool will remain closed for the summer.
After the council considered concerns of operating the pool during the coronavirus pandemic, a motion was made to close the pool for the season. While all council members expressed their dissatisfaction with the reality, they ultimately voted unanimously to close the pool out of concern for the health of the community and for the burden that would be on the pool’s staff.
“With the current government regulations and COVID(-19), it’s just an unmanageable situation for this year. Hopefully next year it’s better,” Mayor Russ Wilson said.
Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center Manager Jeanne Schreiner, who has worked at the pool for 12 years, attended the council meeting and said that “as much as I hate to say it,” opening the pool was going to be very difficult to meet the guideline’s requirements and recommended the pool stay closed for the summer.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released stringent guidelines for the reopening of public swimming pools and aquatic facilities in early June. The guidelines require pools to limit capacity by 50 percent, enforce social distancing, and maintain water recirculation and disinfection of surfaces.
“Due to the reopening guidelines from the MN Department of Health, we would likely prohibit the use of the baby pool, slides, lockers, loungers, play features, basketballs, etc.,” City Administrator Renae Smith said. "The pool would also not be able to hold any swimming lessons."
Ultimately, the pool staff is responsible for ensuring that social distancing requirements are met. Smith said that this is a heavy burden to place on Schreiner and lifeguards to enforce swimmers practice social distancing in an environment where swimmers are on the move.
“This is much more difficult to enforce in a swimming pool than it is in an environment where everyone is seated and remains stationary,” Smith said. “It’s hard for me to imagine how you can control that in a swimming environment.”
Staffing the pool was also a major concern when coming to the decision of closing the pool.
Schreiner would typically have five head lifeguards, but currently only has one who is able to work. Because the pool normally has two head guards on staff, that employee and Schreiner would need to be available every day the pool is open.
To be at normal staffing, the pool would also need to hire cashiers and lifeguards who need to be certified or recertified. Also, the pool would need to hire an additional person to clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
Since capacity would be reduced, the pool would likely have lines of people outside waiting to get in, Smith said. While staff would be able to manage to keep track of patrons entering the pool, however, with inadequate staffing they would be unable to keep track of those who exit.
“Thank you, Jeanne. You and Renae have done everything that you could to try and get this thing going, this whole situation sucks for so many reasons and this is a big one,” Council Member Jason Butts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.