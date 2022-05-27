After the first Breckenridge Port Authority meeting of May was canceled due to a lack of agenda items, the board finally met May 25 to discuss new and old business. The meeting began by unanimously approving the agenda and moving into the 2021 annual review from West Central Initiative.
WCI works on investing resources in nine counties within west central Minnesota. They presented the board with information on how they support the county and structured the time as a conversation rather than strictly presenting. Rebecca Petersen of WCI allowed the board to go through the information she gave them and asked questions about how things were going in Breckenridge and Wilkin County.
The board then heard about drainage issues at an industrial mall to which the board unanimously approved a motion to take action to fix the problem.
They then had an opportunity to go over old business and receive any updates. The board had not heard any updates from Dylan Summerville about the Stratford and there weren’t any updates on Northport, either.
Scott Nicholson gave the board an update on the mountain bike trail that was just given unanimous support from the Breckenridge City Council in their May 16 meeting. Nicholson said he recently walked around the area where the trail is scheduled to be, and marked out about 1.25 miles of trail that was usable with the river level as high as it was.
The potential build date is June 16, pending certain factors. Nicholson said they have $3,000 pledged in cash and in-kind donations, but they’re still in the fundraising stage.
The meeting then ended with City Attorney Jason Butts trying to figure out if a plot of land behind the Breckenridge High School was for sale, and asking if any board members had any information on it. No action was taken at the time on the matter.
