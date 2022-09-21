After months of internal work at the city of Breckenridge, the preliminary tax levy and general budget have been set and unanimously approved by the Breckenridge City Council. Residents could see a maximum of 4% increase in their property taxes to the city. That amount can be lowered, but not raised, by the time it’s finalized in December.

Folks won’t know the actual numbers until they’re approved at the Dec. 5 Truth in Taxation meeting, but the preliminary tax levy sits at $1,083,182 and the preliminary budget is $3,324,567. The city is not legally allowed to raise the budget or tax levy after the preliminaries are set, but can be set lower by Dec. 5.



