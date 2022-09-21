After months of internal work at the city of Breckenridge, the preliminary tax levy and general budget have been set and unanimously approved by the Breckenridge City Council. Residents could see a maximum of 4% increase in their property taxes to the city. That amount can be lowered, but not raised, by the time it’s finalized in December.
Folks won’t know the actual numbers until they’re approved at the Dec. 5 Truth in Taxation meeting, but the preliminary tax levy sits at $1,083,182 and the preliminary budget is $3,324,567. The city is not legally allowed to raise the budget or tax levy after the preliminaries are set, but can be set lower by Dec. 5.
For homeowners, the current levy increase will look like an extra $16 per year in property taxes on a $100,000 home. Similarly, people who own a $200,000 home, $250,000 home or $300,000 home will see a yearly increase of $41, $53 or $66, respectively, according to Breckenridge City Administrator Lori Conway.
The Dec. 5 Truth in Taxation meeting is open to the public to give their input on the numbers and hear the presented information. Held at 6 p.m., the meeting will be held the same night as a city council meeting, so a special meeting is not required.
Three Breckenridge community members attended the meeting to discuss placing signage around Beede Avenue and Ninth Street regarding the safety of children. One attendee told the council she’s worried about her son’s safety due to how fast cars in that area normally go.
The speed limit through those streets is 30 mph, which Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard acknowledged is a bit fast for a residential and school zone. However, he also acknowledged that they can’t do anything unless people are speeding, which most aren’t.
Mayor Russ Wilson asked the woman to give the city a call tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 20,) and they would figure out a way to address safety in that area. This will most likely include placing signs around asking drivers to slow down for children at play.
In other financial news, according to the unanimously approved meeting salaries, Council Members Beth Meyer and Scott Wermerskirchen were the two new city council members sent forward for Law Enforcement Center negotiations. Wilkin County Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson were the two new commissioners sent to negotiations from the county board.
After new representatives from the city and county stepped forward , LEC negotiations were mostly successful and an agreement is likely to be reached pending county board and city council approval. Since both agencies have unanimously approved their preliminary budgets, it’s expected the Breckenridge Police Department will retain their home in the county’s LEC.
CDL-seekers rejoice, the council also unanimously approved a resolution to pay for the educational expenses of city of Breckenridge employees trying to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Employees will have to sign the CDL Education Expense Agreement, which means if an employee is terminated or leaves before completing 30 months of employment, they’ll have to pay the city back for that expense.
Other agenda items included the appointment of Bryon Blair to the planning commission in Wilson’s place, accepting a bid from Kiesler Police Supply to purchase five sets of body armor for $7,931.62 and accepting a $91,500 bid from Ehlert Excavating inc. to complete a project involving infrastructure improvements at Minn-Kota Ag Products inc. in Breckenridge.
Reed Johnson was the only council member absent for the 20-minute meeting.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
