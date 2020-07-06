MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Breckenridge Public Library, Breckenridge, Minnesota, will open with adjusted hours on Wednesday, July 8 after its building was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The library will be offering Express Service, encouraging short visits while maintaining social distance, sanitation procedures and more. Service is based on the following schedule:
• Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
While the library building was closed to the public, a number of new services were introduced. They include the addition of adding wireless hotspots to its collection.
Wireless hotspots are portable internet access devices that allow you to connect to a WiFi network using your computer, smartphone or another device at home or while on-the-go. Customers can check out wireless hotspots the same way they would check out a book or DVD, with a 14 day loan period and two possible auto-renewals if no one else has requested it.
To request a device, place a hold on a wireless hotspot in the library’s catalog or call the library for assistance.
Another addition to the library’s services is access to Hoopla, allowing cardholders to stream popular movies and TV shows and download eBooks and eAudiobooks. Get started at larl.org/ebooks.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.
For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.
