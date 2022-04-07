An art exhibit nearly 50 years in the making is making its rounds in Minnesota, and can be viewed at the Breckenridge Public Library until May 15, 2022. "White Earth Window" is a collection of 21 black and white prints from the White Earth Reservation in Minnesota, documenting the Ojibwe experience and history from pre-reservation folkways through the White Earth Settlement Act in the mid-1980s.
White Earth Window hasn’t always been a fully realized project, but began with an idea in 1973 by photographer Wayne Gudmundson.
Gudmundson first envisioned the project in his college years when he heard of an Episcopal missionary, Joseph Gilfillan, who had translated the names of over 900 Ojibwe locations. He was fascinated by these translations and wanted to photograph these locations to connect with the missionary’s work.
Over some time, Gudmundson came to question the morality of this missionary, and dropped the project.
“I gave up on the idea of championing this missionary, whose moral compass, I believe, was questionable,” Gudmundson said.
The idea for this project would be put on a slowly simmering back burner for the next 37 years. It wasn’t until Gudmundson heard a speech on the radio by Anton Treuer talking about Ojibwe place names that the project could begin again.
“I was riveted by how articulate and sensitive he [Treuer] was while talking about this topic,” Gudmundson said.
He met with Treuer soon after hearing his speech. They talked about the project and Gudmundson’s goals, which led to them beginning to work together.
Treuer began to introduce Gudmundson to Ojibwe elders and scholars who would add impactful commentary and information. Gudmundson was also given a reading list to get inundated with as much relevant knowledge as possible.
Gudmundson ran into another hurdle for the project when people he was working with became worried about his motivations. This led the project to go on the same back burner for another five years until 2015.
This was when he began volunteering at Pine Point School and at Naytahwaush Community Charter School in the White Earth Reservation. After a while, Gudmundson began realizing he was meeting many people he had previously worked with, but in different circumstances.
“I was becoming a part of these same people’s programs, but they realized I was giving something back rather than taking from them,” Gudmundson said. “It was necessary work because these communities have been burned and burned again, in the past.”
Once the Ojibwe community felt comfortable with Gudmundson and his work in their spaces, he could move forward on the project.
White Earth Window debuted in 2018 in Park Rapids, Minnesota, and then moved to Moorhead, Minnesota. In fall 2021, the exhibit was displayed at the Rourke Art Gallery + Museum, Moorhead.
Afterwards, Gudmundson donated the exhibit to the museum’s permanent collections under the agreement that the exhibition would travel among public libraries throughout Minnesota first.
“I hope people come away from this exhibit with a broader understanding or appreciation for what this group has gone through,” Gudmunson said. “This should give people a flavor of what these people’s history has been like.”
Breckenridge Public Library Branch Manager Kelsey Solberg appreciates the exhibition. She especially enjoys the use of black and white photography because it adds to the storytelling of the art.
Gudmundson was glad to hear this, as his artistic intentions were being realized.
“I felt like using black and white fit the time period of the settlement,” Gudmundson said. “The monochromatic look sets it up as history… a historical document.”
The White Earth Window exhibition, which debuted locally on April 1, will be in the Breckenridge Public Library until May 15, 2022. Afterwards, it will travel to the Detroit Lakes Public Library, followed by the Moorhead Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.