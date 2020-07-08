Breckenridge Public Library is now open

The Breckenridge Public Library held its reopening day Wednesday, July 8. The library’s doors have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, offering curbside and online services only for the community.
The first day open saw community members come into a library that looked quite different.
“We have rearranged a lot of the library. We removed a lot of the furniture, that is hard to clean, we have spaced out our shelves and tables to allow for social distancing,” Breckenridge Librarian Erin Gunderson said. “We also don’t want to encourage people to stay in the library for longer than 20 minutes unless it is a computer reservation.”
The library has arrows tapes on the floor to provide traffic flow regulation while maintaining social distance. They also have plastic shields at the checkout desk and space maintained for distance there as well.
“Before people come in, we are asking them to sanitize their hands, please wear a face covering, not spend more than 20 minutes in here and also not come in if you aren’t feeling well, of course,” Gunderson said. “If you prefer curbside pickup, we are still offering that.”
Instead of individuals coming in and searching through multiple books, the library is encouraging people to touch only what they have to touch to help maintain cleanliness. The staff at the library disinfects throughout the day and wipe areas down after someone has been inside.
The library is also requesting that books only be returned at their external dropbox so that way they can sit there for 72 hours in quarantine.
“We are trying to be very vigilant about cleaning. We want to be safe and we want to make sure that our customers are safe and our staff safe and we can continue to keep our doors open. That’s the main thing with our safety guidelines. We are trying to do everything we can so that we can continue to stay open rather than close again which would be unfortunate,” Gunderson said.
Gunderson said the pandemic has highlighted a need for rural broadband in the area. However, there are three public computers available at the library for community use for 45 minutes.
Additionally, the Lake Agassiz Regional Library received a grant that enabled the purchase of 43 hot spots available for check out. Customers can check out a mobile hotspot to provide wireless internet.
“It’s really exciting that folks can take internet to the lake or to the park or now have access at their home or take on vacation with them,” Gunderson said. “It’s another way that we are able to meet our customers where they are at which is always the best way to serve customers.”
The Breckenridge Public Library will be posting a video discussing changes to the library on their Facebook page Wednesday evening.
“We like to think of ourselves as the community living room, like a social gathering, hang out kind of place. But it’s hard to do that with this pandemic era. So we are adjusting, but it’s different,” Gunderson said.
