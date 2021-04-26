Breckenridge Public Schools approves 5 year curriculum cycle

Breckenridge Public Schools updated and modernized their curriculum cycle, which was approved at the Wednesday, April 21 school board meeting.
A curriculum cycle works to provide a framework for staff on where their focus should be each year, said Miriam Tobola, Breckenridge Public Schools director of innovation and learning.
Superintendent Diane Cordes said when she came to the district, she involved herself in curriculum mapping because it was something she was passionate about, but with the upcoming changes to the administrative role, Tobola will become the new “curriculum driver.”
“Curriculum is key, it’s the center of what we do here, and sometimes it takes a back burner to other things you have to do, and we’d just like to bring it back to the center, to the focus of what we’re trying to do,” Cordes said.
The new curriculum cycle is five years instead of seven because education is rapidly evolving, especially since the onset of COVID-19, Tobola said. There are now five different phases of curriculum review spanned over a five year period, and depending on what subject an educator teaches, they are each in a different phase.
For instance, the social studies and world language teachers are in the first phase during the 2020-2021 school year. In phase one, they evaluate existing academic standards to make sure they are aligned with state standards and analyze if what they are currently using in their curriculum is leading to student progress.
Language arts teachers are in the second phase of the curriculum cycle during the 2020-2021 year and are developing changes they need to make to the curriculum. They are looking at their lessons and units across grade levels to make sure they are in conversation with the next grade level.
Science and health/physical education teachers are in the third phase of the curriculum cycle during the 2020-2021 year and are selecting and purchasing the appropriate materials to teach their classes based on changes made in the previous phases.
Math teachers are in the fourth phase of the curriculum cycle during the 2020-2021 year and are implementing, training and evaluating changes in the classroom.
Career technical education, music, art, special education and preschool teachers are in the fifth phase of the curriculum cycle during the 2020-2021 year and are monitoring and adjusting common assessments. During the 2021-2022 school year, teachers in these subject areas will move back into phase one.
“It’s ongoing, it never ends. We’re always doing this. But by having it put into a cycle, it helps the various disciplines and grade levels divide out this massive amount of work and focus on particular things each year,” Tobola said.
Within the curriculum are academic standards. The state has a set of standards for each subject that they are consistently reviewing. These state standards serve as guidance for teachers during any phase of the curriculum cycle.
“Curriculum is what we’re doing everyday. Curriculum really involves what we’re teaching and how we’re teaching it,” Tobola said.
The school board approved shortening the cycle by two years. Previously, the seven year cycle allotted several years for implementation and evaluation. The new five year cycle would allow educators to make changes faster.
“We know our world is changing exponentially faster every day, so for a lot of these things, we can see very quickly whether or not certain assessments that we’re using or curricular materials that we’re using maybe aren’t hitting the mark,” Tobola said.
